FCE(T), Omoku, Holds 2025 Matriculation On Thursday, April 10

The 2025 Matriculation for fresh students of the Federal College of Education (Tech), Omoku, Rivers State in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and University of Uyo (UNIUYO) for the 2024/2025 Academic Session holds on Thursday, 10th April, 2025 by 10am.

The joint matriculation ceremonies which are for the Degree, NCE (Regular and Part time as well as the Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) students will take place at the matriculation Arena at the Campus one of the College.

According to a statement signed by the PRO of the College, Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh, JP.

The 2025 matriculation ceremony will be jointly presided over by the Provost of the College, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri, KSC, and the Vice Chancellors of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Professor Oguejiofo Ujam and Nyaudoh Ndaeyo respectively.

As part of activities to mark the ceremony, Orientation for the fresh students took place on Thursday, 3rd April, 2025, while farmiliazation tour round the two campuses by the fresh students, collection of Academic Gowns and Novelty football match will take place between Monday and Wednesday this week before the matriculation ceremony on Thursday, 10th April, 2025. The statement invites Parents, Guidance and friends of the college to come and grace the ceremony