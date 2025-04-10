Projects Execution: Rivers SOLAD Solicits Legislative Backing

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, has solicited requisite legislative backing that will enable his administration to achieve the enunciated programmes of action.

Such programmes, he said, include ensuring uninterrupted socioeconomic activities and the provision of vital infrastructure that will support societal and economic growth, boost productivity, facilitate access to essential services and ultimately provide quality living for the people.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas made the appeal when the Senate Committee on Works, led by its Chairman, Senator Barinada Mpigi, paid a courtesy visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Senate Committee on Works was accompanied by a delegation of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, led by the managing Director, Dr Peer Lubasch.

The Administrator stated the significance of their visit, which demonstrated the commitment of the National Assembly to the well-being of Rivers State and her people.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) emphasised that his administration has continued to address issues of insecurity, and the infrastructural challenges that are critical to development.

The Administrator said: “We are in the process of putting together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, as well as the continued infrastructural development of our state.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that this process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly, expediting.

The new budget, which is nearing finalisation, focuses on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

“As we moved forward with these initiatives, we need your continued support to help us secure necessary resources and legislative backing to bring them to fruition. Your partnership is critical to our success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) told the delegation that as they undertake the oversight duties to assess critical infrastructure in the State, it is important for them to address their minds to the position that Rivers State occupies in rhe country.

He said:”Rivers State, the treasure base of the nation and a key economic hub of the nation is home to vital infrastructure including roads, bridges, sea and air ports, oil and gas facilities, a Petro-chemical company, refineries and other essential facilities.

“However, as in most states of the nation, we are faced with challenges of maintaining and expanding these infrastructure due to various factors, including but not limited to resource constraints.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas requested their cooperation in securing the necessary federal support for infrastructural projects in the State.

He said: “You have listed most of the projects that are ongoing presently. These include both financial backing and the facilitation of speedy execution of federal projects that will contribute to our state’s growth.

“Your continued advocacy within the National Assembly will be instrumental in ensuring that Rivers State receives the attention and resources needed to succeed.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas explained that since assumption of office on the 20 of March, 2025, he has prioritised the restoration of peace and stability in Rivers State.

He said the efforts have, so far, been focused on creating a conducive environment for investment, development and prosperity.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas stated:”We have engaged in productive consultation with key stakeholders, such as civil society organizations, traditional rulers, Local Government Heads, government officials and civil servants to restore the trust and stability needed for sustainable progress.

“I believe that with your support and continued collaboration, we can transform Rivers State into a model of peace, prosperity and development. Together, we can overcome the challenges we face and create a future that is bright for all our people.”

In his address, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi, said they were in the State to oversee some ongoing federal projects like the Bodo-Bonny link road and bridge, and the Costal road project which is 40 percent complete, and will benefit the State, eventually. Senator Mpigi noted the intervention role the State of Emergency plays in the State and urged the Administrator to do his best in ensuring that critical infrastructure is secure while lives and properties of residents are protected.