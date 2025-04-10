Institute For Peace And Conflict Studies Inaugurated In IAUE

…As Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku Marks 60th Birthday In Grand Style

The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt came alive on Friday, April 4, 2025 as academic bigwigs, industry leaders, students, traditional rulers, family, friends and colleagues gathered to witness the official foundation laying ceremony of the Okechuku Onuchuku Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies in the campus.

The colorful event, coincided with the grand celebration of Prof. Onuchuku’s 60th birthday at the University Auditorium, was a fitting tribute to a man whose contributions to education and development in Nigeria are immeasurable.

The festivities kicked off with a grand military-style entrance, led by the Nigeria Police Band, whose lively tunes set an energetic tone for the occasion.

As Prof. Onuchuku and his wife made their way through the auditorium, the audience erupted in applause, a testament to the respect and admiration he commands.

At the heart of the celebration was the launch of Prof. Onuchuku’s latest book, Perspectives on Nigeria’s Development: Essays in Honour of Okechuku Onuchuku.

The book, a collection of essays reflecting on Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape, drew significant interest from attendees. As guests enthusiastically donated towards the launch, many were eager to secure their copies, marking the book as a must-read for anyone invested in the nation’s future.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze expressed immense joy and gratitude for the gathering, emphasizing the dual significance of the event: honoring a remarkable leader and launching a book that encapsulates Professor Onuchuku’s wisdom and contributions to academia and society.

Prof. Nwobueze highlighted Professor Onuchuku’s transformative leadership, which has propelled the university to new heights as a center of excellence and innovation.

He announced the foundation of the Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Building for the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, emphasizing its role in commemorating the Vice Chancellor’s legacy and commitment to peace.

The proceeds from the book launch will contribute to this initiative, underscoring the celebration’s broader purpose of fostering understanding and harmony.

Prof. Nwobueze expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the event’s success and encouraged attendees to support the vision of the legacy building, making it a transformative step toward promoting peace and knowledge.

Goodwill messages poured in from various corners, highlighting the profound impact Prof. Onuchuku has had on his students and the broader community.

In his message, Nyenweli Emohua, Ohna Sergeant Awuse commended the celebrant and distinguished professor of econometrics, on the significant contributions he has made to the academic community.

Represented by his amiable wife, Mrs Victoria Awuse, the paramount ruler highlighted Professor Onuchuku’s initiatives, including the implementation of an installment payment plan for students and securing accreditation for multiple departments, which have enhanced the university’s reputation and operational capacity.

Additionally, the establishment of a dress code and a zero-tolerance policy for issues like gangsterism and cultism were noted as vital in fostering a respectful educational environment.

His Majesty expressed gratitude for the professor’s transformative leadership and looked forward to the launch of a book in their honor, extending warm wishes for continued health, wisdom, and longevity while emphasizing the professor’s ongoing service to the community.

In a moment of pride, Prof. Onuchuku was also investitured as a Fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), further solidifying his role as a leader in promoting peace and conflict resolution in Nigeria. The honor reflects his extensive work in economics and social justice, areas where he has consistently advocated for equitable development.

As the evening unfolded, the Nigeria Police Band continued to entertain, playing a mix of traditional and contemporary music, ensuring that the event was not only a celebration of achievements but also a joyous gathering of friends and colleagues. Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku’s 60th birthday celebration was more than just a milestone; it was a gathering that showcased the vibrant community he has built around education, peace, and progress.