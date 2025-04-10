President, Ogoni Ministers Forum, Rt Rev. Nnanna Calls For Halt To Oil Exploration In Ogoniland

Rt Rev. Leese Nnanna, President of the Ogoni Ministers Forum and Methodist Bishop of Ogoni, has called for a halt to oil exploration in Ogoniland until the recommendations of the UNEP report are fully implemented.

Rev. Nanna emphasized the importance of faith-based leadership in championing environmental justice on Thursday, 3 April 2025, during a two-day workshop in Abuja, organized by the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ).

The workshop brought together key players from the Niger Delta region to discuss pressing issues affecting the area. The stakeholders emphasized the need for collaboration among governments, civil society, and international bodies to address the region’s environmental challenges. They identified partnerships as a crucial element in driving development and ensuring the equitable distribution of resources. Transparency and accountability in government and community businesses were also stressed, with a focus on promoting sustainable practices and responsible resource extraction.

Several prominent voices from the region echoed the call for environmental justice and accountability. Rev. Evans Onyemara, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Nigeria, called for sustainable living conditions and decisive action to restore the environment and livelihoods of affected communities. He emphasized that the rights of Niger Delta residents to live with dignity must be upheld, and that advocacy efforts would compel authorities to act promptly in ensuring justice and sustainability for the region. Most Rev. Benebo Fubara, former President of the Christian Council of Nigeria, advocated for collective action and sustainable practices to tackle issues like poverty, marginalization, and environmental degradation.

The World Council of Churches (WCC) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peace, unity, and justice in the Niger Delta region. The organization is working to support affected communities and promote environmental accountability, with a focus on justice, sustainability, and human rights. Rev. Ibrahim Wushishi, Africa Regional Programme Director of the WCC, underscored the importance of peaceful advocacy rooted in biblical principles and urged the Niger Delta communities to pursue justice through legal and non-violent means. The relocation of the WCC’s African office from Geneva to Abuja was celebrated as a significant step in strengthening its presence on the continent. As the stakeholders move forward, their unified voice is expected to drive meaningful change in the Niger Delta region. The WCC and other organizations are committed to supporting affected communities and promoting environmental accountability. With a focus on justice, sustainability, and human rights, the region may finally see a brighter future, where communities can live with dignity and thrive in a healthy environment. Ms Jennifer Philpot-Nissen, Programme Executive for Human Rights and Disarmament at the WCC, expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s hospitality and commended the country for accepting key recommendations during its last Universal Periodic Review. She pledged the WCC’s support toward implementing these reforms and reaffirmed the council’s dedication to walking alongside affected communities in their struggle for equity.