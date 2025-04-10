Rivers Crisis: Chief Legbo Speaks Out Against President Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration

Chief Anthony Waadah, President of the Association of Ogoni Business Owners and revered Gbenemene Legbo Kingdom, has vehemently condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Speaking after a conference in Washington DC over the weekend, Waadah described the move as “barbaric, undemocratic, and a blatant affront to the fundamental principles of separation of powers and the rule of law”. He emphasized that this singular act has severely tarnished Nigeria’s image in the diaspora, eroding the trust and confidence of the international community.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State has far-reaching implications, including the suspension of democratic institutions, the imposition of military rule, and the restriction of civil liberties. Waadah questioned the justification for this move, given that Rivers State has been relatively peaceful and recovering from past militancy issues. He pointed out that even during the peak of militancy in Rivers State, the federal government did not declare a state of emergency, yet it has chosen to do so now, when the state is peaceful. This decision, Waadah argued, appears to be a deliberate attempt to paint the state in a bad light and deter investors.

Waadah criticized the federal government for ignoring more pressing security challenges in other parts of the country, such as the southeast and northeast, where groups like IPOB and Boko Haram are active. He accused the federal government of selectively applying emergency powers, raising serious concerns about its commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law. “It is ironic and perplexing that the federal government has chosen to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, while ignoring the more pressing security challenges in other parts of the country,” Waadah said. “The federal government has failed to explain why it has not declared a state of emergency in troubled states in the southeast, where IPOB has declared war against the state, or in the northeast, where Boko Haram and herdsmen are killing civilians and security operatives. This selective application of emergency powers raises serious concerns about the federal government’s commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law.”

The federal government’s complicity in the recent pipeline explosion in Rivers State is evident, according to Waadah. He accused the government of orchestrating the explosion to discredit the state government and create a false narrative of insecurity. Waadah demanded a transparent and impartial investigation into the explosion, urging the government to come clean on its involvement and stop politicizing the lives and security of Rivers State citizens. “The federal government’s haste in accusing Governor Siminalayi Fubara without conducting any investigation or waiting for the reports of security agencies and experts in the oil and gas industry exposes their desperation to politicize the issue,” Waadah said. “This reckless and sinister approach is a clear indication that the federal government is more interested in destabilizing the state than in ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.”

Waadah called on President Tinubu to reverse the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly. He also urged the President to respect the will of the people and uphold democratic governance principles. “We demand that the federal government respects the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” Waadah said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and advocate for the rights of the people of Rivers State. The Nigerian government must be reminded that democracy is not a gift, but a fundamental right of the people. We will not stand idly by while the democratic institutions of our beloved country are undermined.”

The Ogoni people reject the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, citing decades of environmental devastation and historical injustices. Waadah emphasized the need for Nigeria to diversify its economy away from oil and invest in renewable energy and sustainability. He also called for the creation of an Ogoni state and reparations from Shell, NNPC, and other operators. Furthermore, Waadah emphasized that the Ogoni people will not engage in any discussions on oil exploration in Ogoniland until the removal of the sole administrator and the reinstatement of the duly elected Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to office. This, he said, is a precondition for protecting their rights and interests.

In addition, Waadah urged the people of Rivers State to remain vigilant and not allow themselves to be manipulated by individuals or groups seeking to instigate violence in Ogoni or Rivers State. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, urging the people to reject any attempts to use them as pawns in a game of violence and destruction. The international community, Waadah said, must also hold the Nigerian government accountable for its actions and ensure that the democratic rights of the Nigerian people are protected.