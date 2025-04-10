Annual Quiz Competition Aims To Build Capacity, Foster Excellence Among

Chief Lesi Maol, a renownsed Ogoni-born business mogul, philanthropist, and CEO of Giolee Limited, has reaffirmed the primary goal of the annual Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition as building capacity, promoting excellence, and empowering the next generation of leaders in Ogoniland.

The Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition, solely sponsored by Chief Lesi Maol, took place on Friday, 4 April 2025, at the Nortem Bori venue, bringing together talented students from various secondary schools in Ogoniland.

According to Chief Maol, “It’s a collective achievement, and what I want to achieve is to make sure our environment is better and distinct from others. The only way we can accomplish this is by investing in the upcoming generation, and we are doing just that by building capacity and promoting a culture of excellence.”

Chief Maol emphasized that the competition is meticulously designed to develop and add value to Ogoni society, ultimately inspiring positive transformation. He warmly invited like-minded individuals and organizations to join forces, sharing his vision for a brighter, more prosperous future for Ogoniland.

Despite navigating challenges, Chief Maol expressed his firm commitment to sustaining the annual competition, with plans to enhance the cash rewards, expand its reach beyond Ogoniland, and explore opportunities for international collaboration.

The ongoing phase one of the competition witnessed an impressive participation of 22 schools, with 8 secondary schools from Khana and Gokana emerging as semi-finalists. These schools will compete with others from Eleme and Tai in the eagerly anticipated finals, vying for the coveted five million naira prize.

The semi-finalists from Khana include CSS Kenpoly, BMGS Bori, CSS Eeken, and CSS Bori, while those from Gokana are CSS Kpor, CSS B-Dere, CSS Mogho, and CSS Bua-Yeghe. As the competition progresses, the excitement builds, and the Ogoni community eagerly anticipates the emergence of the ultimate winners.

Comrade Menelele Nziidee, the former National Deputy President of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, praised Chief Lesi Maol for his magnanimity in organizing the Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition. In his goodwill message, Comrade Nziidee exhorted the students to be profoundly grateful for the opportunity to participate in the competition, emphasizing that it is taking place at a pivotal moment when science and technology are assuming center stage globally.

Comrade Nziidee counseled the students to approach their studies with utmost seriousness, highlighting the vast potential benefits of excelling in the competition. He noted that the recent establishment of the Federal University of Environment, the ongoing efforts of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to clean up Ogoni communities impacted by oil spills, and other groundbreaking scientific achievements are all unfolding during their lifetime. He urged the students to seize these opportunities, strive to be part of these developments, and ultimately reap the benefits of their hard work and dedication.

Dr. Henry Kpunee, the immediate past Secretary of Khana Local Government Area, and a lecturer of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Bori issued a stirring call to participants in the Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition, urging them to summon their utmost potential and deliver outstanding performances. Additionally, he expressed profound gratitude to Chief Lesi Maol, paying tribute to his abiding passion for education, which has compelled him to assume sole sponsorship of the annual quiz competition. By doing so, Chief Maol has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering academic excellence and empowering Ogoni youths to reach their full potential.

Master Lucky Muekara, a student of Comprehensive Secondary School, CSS Bori, in his vote of thanks expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Lesi Maol for organizing the Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition. Muekara acknowledged the privilege of participating in the competition, which has provided a unique opportunity for him and his peers to engage in a battle of wits with students from other schools. He revealed that the competition has motivated him and his colleagues to redouble their efforts, reading and studying diligently in pursuit of emerging victorious and claiming the coveted prize for their school.

Also speaking at the sideline of the event, Elder Nelson Kponee, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Eeken, expressed delight at participating in the second edition of the Ogoni Secondary Schools Science Quiz Competition. He offered prayers for Chief Lesi Maol, acknowledging his selfless contributions to the development of education in Ogoniland.

Elder Kponee also issued a call to action, urging other wealthy Ogonis, both at home and abroad, to join forces with Chief Maol or emulate his exemplary philanthropy, thereby contributing to the advancement of education and the empowerment of Ogoni youths.