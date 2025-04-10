Veteran Nollywood Actors Unveil “Slave Warriors” Movie In PH

Some veteran Nollywood actors/actress have unveiled a new movie titled “Slave Warrior” into the market.

The event took place over the weekend at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt during a press Conference.

The organisers disclosed that the vision behind the film was to explore the rich cultural heritage and epic narrative of traditional African communities before modernisation began to reshape the people’s way of lives.

They added that the timing, shooting and production of the movie was done in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital stressing that the rich location of the place and sirene environment gave the work a unique difference from other known locations. The “Slave Warrior” was directed by Mr Alex Joseph while the Scriptwriter and producer was Mr. Justice Ibex Mako Ọnụ with BlessMarvel Omenka as the Co-Producer.