Eze Gbakagbaka Condemns Attempt To Lynch Food Vendor At Trans-Amadi

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, HM King Leslie N Eke (JP) has condemned in its entirety the alleged attempt by some youths believed to be Muslims to lynch a certain food vendor at the popular Eze Gbakagbaka Market in the Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt last Friday over what they termed as blasphemy.

The Eze Woji said it became very worrisome that the incident occurred days after the Muslim fateful ended their fasting and celebration, adding that such action underscores the core aim of their belief.

He noted that a high level of religious tolerance must be allowed to operate within people of different religious background and belief, if they must welcome new converts in their midst.

The vocal king who is a giant figure in peace advocacy, said such act would rather despise or discourage people from thinking of joining or converting to the very fate, thereby, doing a disservice to themselves.

According to him, rather than run amuck at such situations, people should learn to consult security agents in order to enable them get the required attention.

” Taking laws into ones hand at any point is not the best option irrespective of the level of provocation.

We must learn how to accommodate each other, because we are one body, created by the same Creator”, he said.

It was learnt that the incident began after a disagreement between the vendor and a male trader who had purchased food from her, which led to a verbal argument that reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which religious sentiments were introduced, further aggravating the situation.

“In the heat of the argument, some members of the Muslim community accused the woman of blasphemy,” the eyewitness said.

“This led to the destruction and burning of her food items, table, and umbrella. When she realized her life was in danger, she fled, and some individuals chased after her.”

He further observed that the situation was the first of its kind and promised to consult with Muslim leaders in that axis so as to put an end to such barbaric and out-of – fashion way of registering ones grievance (s).

Meanwhile, he has called on Islamic Scholars in the state to push harder against violence and crime commission and their adherence, adding that the only healing balm welcomed in the country now was peace and tolerance.