Eze Omeodu’s Son, Chimankpam Weds Heartthrob In Rivers

Dignitaries from across Rivers State and Nigeria on Saturday stormed Port Harcourt on Saturday 22nd March, 2025 to witness the wedding ceremony of Dr. Chimankpam Okechukwu Omeodu, son of His Royal Highness, Eze Sir Edison Omeodu, Paramount Ruler of Omofo Community, in Rundele Clan, Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

Dr. Linus Awute, one of the longest serving federal permanent secretaries in Nigeria and Evang. Dr Okagwa Promise Omuruka, the Otumba Fesogboye 1 of Imota kingdom, Ikorodu, Lagos State who is also the C.E.O Dandavide Fairway Agro Venture, were among top dignitaries that graced the royal marriage ceremony in Port Harcourt.

Awute who served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defense, and also served in the same capacity in Federal Ministries of Health, Interior as well as ministry of Trade and Investment, Mines and Steel Development, and the Secretariat of the Government of the Federation, before becoming an Administrative Consultant with United Nigeria Airlines Co. Ltd, led other high profile dignitaries at the wedding.

Former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Beffi Nwile, former Minority Leader of the State Assembly, His Eminence, High Chief Prince Azubuike Odum, former Board Member One at the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) and Ex-Chairman of Emohua LGA, Sir Hon. Lucky Worluh, Ex-Khana Council Chairman, Hon. Martin Nwigbo also attended the solemnization ceremony which held at Assemblies of God, Ikwerre District Headquarters, Rivers State, and reception at Opal Event Centre along NTA Road, Port Harcourt.

Amongst other dignitaries that were at the event to honour the couple were; Her Royal Majesty, Barr Fine Akanni Aluko (Royal Mother of the Day), Chief Barr Godson Chinnah (Chairman of the Occasion), Chief Barr Uche Ewule, Chairman, Council of Knight, Ikwerre Diocese (Anglican Communion), and Chief Anderson Dimkpa, Elder Statesman.

Others include; Rev. Augustine Baah Ledornu (Father of the Bride), Eze Anthony B. O. Elikor, Paramount Ruler of Egamini, Rundele Clan (Royal Father of the day), Professor Doris Omeodu, Hon. Junior Iroanwusi, renowned business tycoon and former member, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Governing Council, Dr Ephraim Wugo, Secretary Rundele Council of Chiefs, Dr. Mrs Gloria Elechi, MD International Medical Centre, Port Harcourt and Colonel Emmanuel Nebosa, a retired military Chief.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Linus Awute described HRH, Eze Edison Omeodu, a retired Director, Office of the Secretary to Rivers State Government, as a bridge-builder and servant-leader, a benefactor to many, a disciplinarian and an exemplary royal father.

He congratulated him for the successful wedding of his son, Dr. Chimankpam Okechukwu Omeodu and his heart throb, Barrister Zina Glory Augustine.

Awute wished the couple success in their matrimony, and charged them to allow Christ be the driver of their marriage, reminding them of the need to have mutual respect for each other, and live in accordance with their marital oath.

“The marriage has happened like every other marriage, we have seen the conclusion starting from the church to the reception, everything was cordial. Of course I didn’t expect less because the father of the groom who happens to be my very good friend, is not just a royal father, he is a highly governed gentleman.

“I advice the couple to maintain mutual respect among them, nothing more, nothing less. If you talk about love, by my own research, love have 56 definitions so, which one are you going to take, so, the right thing for them is just to stick to mutual understanding and remain God-fearing.”

Describing marriage as a union of honour, the former Permanent Secretary stressed the need for couples to live exemplary lifestyle, adding that the lack of self control and decline in morality in the society was traceable to breakages in marriage and advocated the need for couples to keep at bay anything that could jeopardize their union.

“Lack of self control and directions most times could be responsible for many broken marriages today. So, I use this medium to advice our youths going into marriages or want to do so to be real and natural in their undertakings and to also cut their coats according to their sizes, and remain truthful to one another.”

Addressing newsmen at the ceremony, father of the groom and Paramount Ruler/Eze Nwe Eli Omofo IV, Rundele Clan, HRH Sir Edison Omeodu expressed appreciation to Dr. Linus Awute, members of Rundele and Omofo Council of Chiefs and all guests at the ceremony for honouring him and his family.

The physically excited monarch thanked his son for making him a proud father:

“Today, my wife and I are very happy, our hearts are filled with great joy because our son got married today, the wedding went well successfully and we give God the praise.

“It is the joy of every parent seeing their children getting married after raising them to that particular age of getting married. I am very happy today, my son has made me proud, I pray God to bless their marriage abundantly.”

In his remark, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Barr Godson Chinnah advised the couple to remain united and respect each other, saying; “there is no perfect marriage and they need to persevere because marriage is an institution you receive certificate at the inauguration and never graduates from it.

“It is all about patience and understanding and they should also be prayerful because it is with prayers that they can move forward and have a very peaceful home”.

He advised the couple to uphold understanding as a tool to overcome marital challenges, pointing out that there was need to know each other’s favorites and guarded against third party interference in their union.

Joining the couple earlier at the church, the Superintendent of the Ikwerre District of the Assemblies of God, Nigeria, Rev. Adebowale Adefunsi advised the couple to anchor their marriage on the fear of God, selfless love, truth and companionship, stressing that will by so doing, they will overcome all marital challenges.

Rev. Adefunsi said the cracks in most marriages was due to poor communication, unwarranted secrecy, prayerlessness and insincerity and lack of understanding.

The Cleric congratulated the new couple, Dr. and Barr. (Mrs.) Chimankpam Okechukwu Omeodu for finding precise love in each other and charged them to allow Christ remain at the centre of their marriage.

Speaking with journalists after the event, the groom, Dr. Chimankpam Okechukwu Omeodu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to God, their parents and all those who found time to celebrate with them.

He described the day as a great and one of the happiest day in his life. “It is said that until a man gets married, he is not completely a man. Today, am filled with joy because am officially a man. We thank God immense for making our dream come true, we pray for more of His grace to keep us going in His plans,” he said. About his wife, Barrister Zina, Dr. Omeodu said, “I lack words to describe my wife. But I must confess that she is beautiful, God-fearing, humble, and my found missing rib.”