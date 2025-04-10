Metro

The Healed Shop Takes Off In Port Harcourt

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 38 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

The Healed Shop officially launched on Thursday, 3rd April ,2025 with a school outreach event at Community Secondary School Ozuoba, Port Harcourt.

The initiative marked the beginning of a movement to raise awareness, collect meaningful data, and inspire collective action against Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in Nigeria.

The outreach brought together students, educators, parents, and advocates for a day of open dialogue, education, and empowerment.

Through interactive sessions and student-led conversations, the event emphasised the importance of safety, the power of speaking up, and the role of community in protecting children.

“We founded The Healed Shop to break the silence and build a future where no child has to suffer in silence,” said Chimenem Nsirim, Founder of The Healed Shop. “With data, we can shift the conversation on CSA from perception to fact.”

As part of the launch, an online anonymous survey has been introduced to gather firsthand insights into the realities of CSA in various communities.

This data will guide intervention efforts and inform policy advocacy across Nigeria.

Over 405 students engaged in the outreach activities for students and staff to voice concerns and share ideas The Healed Shop encourages the public to participate in the survey and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BreakThe SilenceNG.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 38 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Veteran Nollywood Actors Unveil “Slave Warriors” Movie In PH

55 minutes ago

Annual Quiz Competition Aims To Build Capacity, Foster Excellence Among

1 hour ago

President, Ogoni Ministers Forum, Rt Rev. Nnanna Calls For Halt To Oil Exploration In Ogoniland

1 hour ago

FCE(T), Omoku, Holds 2025 Matriculation On Thursday, April 10

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button