The Healed Shop Takes Off In Port Harcourt

The Healed Shop officially launched on Thursday, 3rd April ,2025 with a school outreach event at Community Secondary School Ozuoba, Port Harcourt.

The initiative marked the beginning of a movement to raise awareness, collect meaningful data, and inspire collective action against Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in Nigeria.

The outreach brought together students, educators, parents, and advocates for a day of open dialogue, education, and empowerment.

Through interactive sessions and student-led conversations, the event emphasised the importance of safety, the power of speaking up, and the role of community in protecting children.

“We founded The Healed Shop to break the silence and build a future where no child has to suffer in silence,” said Chimenem Nsirim, Founder of The Healed Shop. “With data, we can shift the conversation on CSA from perception to fact.”

As part of the launch, an online anonymous survey has been introduced to gather firsthand insights into the realities of CSA in various communities.

This data will guide intervention efforts and inform policy advocacy across Nigeria.

Over 405 students engaged in the outreach activities for students and staff to voice concerns and share ideas The Healed Shop encourages the public to participate in the survey and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BreakThe SilenceNG.