Christians Advised To Endeavour To Leave Worthy Legacies

Christians have been advised to endeavour to leave legacies worthy of emulation as they sojourn on earth.

The legacies according to the Diobu Provincial Secretary of the Etérnal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS), Supervising Apostle Jerry Oguguo in his sermon at the funeral service of late Evangelist Isaac Ukachukwu Eziege at his country home, Umuomumu Mbieri in Mbailtoli LGA of Imo state over the weekend said the legacies must not be material wealth or cash but in values, integrity and good name.

“The legacies of integrity and good names open doors to your children when one is no more “; he emphasized.

The preacher particularly recalled an encounter he personally had with the deceased to prove his honesty in business which he noted, was rare in today’s Nigeria especially with some traders eyes always fixed on maximizing their profit with every opportunity.

The man of God also said his findings even in the Mile 3 market where he was trading, his colleagues all confirmed to his upright character and urged the bereaved family that he left behind to hold firm to the good name and emulate same in their own interest.

He also admonished all the mourners and bereaved family not to mourn like those who don’t have hope, adding that there is hope of resurrection for the deads who died in the Lord.

His daughter, Lady Leader Chidinma Eziege who read the biography of their deceased father revealed that he was a peaceful and quiet man who loved to extend supporting hands to those in need “Our father was a loving husband and a caring father who went out of his way to make other people happy”.

She affirmed that he was so supportive even in community services, lamenting that their father’s sudden departure has dealt a hard blow to the family, the community and the church of God at large; crying that it is hard to say ‘goodbye’.

Mr Christopher Igbokwe, CDC chairman of the community in his tribute on behalf of the people said it was unfortunate to loose an illustrious son so prematurely.

Mr. Paul ND Onwuasoanya on behalf of the Mile 3 market traders also testified that he was a rare specie in their midst who will be missed. The Mbieri provincial secretary of ESOCS church, Special Senior Apostle Ifeanyi Iwuzor in their tributes said they were proud of the life the deceased lived especially his commitment to the things of God which attracted this much crowd of mourners to the burial. In her tribute, late Isaac’s widow, Mary Ngozi Eziege lamented that her dear husband will be greatly missed as he gave his all to his family and left a legacy that speaks louder than words promising to carry on with the baton.