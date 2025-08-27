LG Elections: Chima Njoku Vows To Prioritize Human Capital, Infrastructure In Etche

By Ken Asinobi

Honorable Chima Boniface Njoku, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for Etche Local Government Area in Rivers State, has pledged to focus his administration on grassroots development, emphasizing human capital and infrastructure.

Speaking at a campaign rally held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, in Okehi, the headquarters of Etche LGA, Njoku assured his supporters that his leadership would be deeply rooted in local interests.

He promised to initiate meaningful and people-oriented projects aimed at improving the lives of Etche indigenes.

Njoku made it clear that his administration would prioritize locals and urged those with advanced degrees — including Masters, PhDs, and Professors — to seek employment within the state’s tertiary institutions such as the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, and Elechi Amadi Polytechnic.

“My administration is for the local people; those with big certificates should go to the universities and look for work,” he stated firmly.

While committing to address the needs of all residents, Njoku stressed that human capital development and infrastructural growth would remain his core priorities.

He also expressed gratitude to his political mentor, Chief Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi, crediting him for the current developmental strides in Etche LGA and the empowerment of many indigenes through strategic appointments.

Njoku acknowledged that his candidacy is significantly supported by Nwuzi’s influence and vowed to follow in his mentor’s footsteps in transforming the community.

Njoku thanked the large turnout of supporters at the rally and assured them he would not disappoint their trust.

Additionally, he appealed to the youth involved in cultism and carrying firearms to abandon these vices and back his administration, promising to champion youth empowerment and skill acquisition programs that would benefit the grassroots population.