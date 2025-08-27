17 Political Parties Head To Polls In Rivers, Saturday

By Ken Asinobi

…Election Tribunal Members Unveiled

…As Legal Battles Brew

No less than sixteen political parties are set to contest in the upcoming local government election in Rivers State, scheduled for Saturday, August 30, 2025, as cleared by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The cleared political parties are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party, All Progressive Grand Alliance Zenith Party, Accord Party, African Action Congress, Action People’s Party, and the Social Democratic Party.

Others are the Action Alliance, Youth Party, Young Progressive Party, Action Democratic Party, New Nigerian People’s Party, African Democratic Party, National Rescue Movement, and the Allied People’s Party.

This election comes at a time of heightened political tension and legal uncertainty, following the Supreme Court’s annulment of the October 2024 local government elections.

The court’s ruling, which found violations of the Electoral Act, led to the dissolution of all local councils and the suspension of the elected governor and other officials, resulting in the appointment of a Sole Administrator by the federal government to oversee the state.

Despite these challenges, RSIEC Chairman Dr. Michael Odey has emphasized the commission’s dedication to ensuring that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and credibly, calling for the cooperation of political parties, security agencies, and civil society groups to support a peaceful electoral process.

However, the political atmosphere remains fraught with ongoing legal battles. Several court cases have been filed, addressing various aspects of the election’s legality and the state’s emergency status.

Notably, a lawsuit challenges the holding of elections under the current state of emergency, arguing it is unlawful and unsafe, and has named President Tinubu, the Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), the Rivers State Government, and RSIEC as defendants, seeking to halt the election pending revocation of the emergency.

A non-governmental organisation, the Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, has dragged the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the Attorney General, and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission before a state High Court presided over by Justice Else Thompson, over the proposed August 30 local government elections.

The group, led by Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Chizi Enyi, in an originating summons, is asking the court to determine whether the Sole Administrator, who is the 1st defendant and not the Governor of Rivers State, can lawfully and/or validly exercise the duties and powers conferred on the Governor under Sections 176(1) and (2), 197(1) and (3), and 198 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), particularly concerning the appointment of the Board Members of the RSIEC.

The claimants are also seeking a declaration that “the purported nomination, appointment, constitution and presentation of the purported members of the Board of the 4th Defendant (RSIEC) by the 1st Defendant, contrary to the exclusive powers, duties and functions conferred on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, under the sections of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), is unlawful, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

In suit number PHC/2293/CS/2025, the claimants are equally seeking an order of the court setting aside the said nomination, appointment, constitution, and presentation of the RSIEC Board members allegedly made in May 2025 by the Sole Administrator, as well as all actions carried out by the said board, including preparations for the local government elections.

The group is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant “by himself, privies, agents, assigns, administrators and/or howsoever so named,” from further usurping the exclusive powers of the Governor.

In addition, they prayed the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Defendants “by themselves, privies, agents, assigns, administrators and/or howsoever so named,” from giving effect to or recognizing the purported nomination, appointment, and constitution made by the 1st Defendant about the RSIEC Board.

Furthermore, the group is demanding that the court direct the defendants to pay the sum of ten million naira to the claimants as general and aggravated damages.

According to court documents obtained by our reporter, the defendants are expected to enter an appearance in the matter filed by Barr. Enyi and the Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership within 21 days of receiving the summons.

Meanwhile, the APC continues its legal contestation over alleged violations in the electoral process, having taken the matter through various courts, including the Supreme Court.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has also filed a suit questioning the legitimacy of appointments made by the Sole Administrator and RSIEC pertaining to the election administration.

These cases bring to the fore crucial issues regarding the compliance of the electoral body with electoral laws and whether the elections can lawfully proceed amid the state of emergency.

In preparation for these contentious elections, members of the Rivers State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal have been unveiled to adjudicate any post-election disputes.

The tribunal panels include Chief Magistrate Kilsi Giadom as Chairman with members Promise Green and Ven. Christian John-Jaja, Chief Magistrate Harry Sotonye Linda, leading another panel with members Anthony Enyinda and Azubuike Georgewill and Chief Magistrate Chimenem B. Okekem heading a third group alongside members Israel Dagogo Israel and Ala Atonibere.

With just three days to the all important D-Day, all eyes remain on the courts’ rulings and the electoral commission’s ability to navigate the complex political and legal terrain to deliver credible local government elections.