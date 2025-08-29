National Network Newspaper Celebrates 21st Anniversary, Call For Award Nominations

National Network Newspaper, one of the leading newspapers in the South-South region of Nigeria, is set to celebrate its 21st anniversary. To mark this significant milestone, the newspaper will honor deserving individuals and organizations that have made notable contributions to the society.

A statement from the Publisher/CEO of the newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, said the awards ceremony will feature several categories, including Man of the Year, Governor of the Year, Vice Chancellor of the Year, Rector of the Year, Best Local Government Council Chairman, Best Commissioner, Best Permanent Secretary, Best Corporate Organization, Best Product Brand, Best Bank Manager, Journalist of the Year, Editor of the Year, Private School of the Year, Best Government-Owned School, Best Table Water, Clean/secured Estate, Best Hotel, Most Outstanding Gospel Preacher, Peaceful Community, Man of Peace, Most Outstanding Traditional Ruler, TV Station of the Year, Radio Station of the Year, Newspaper of the Year, Best Lawmaker, Philanthropist of the Year, Media Manager of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, among others.

Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam called on the public to submit nominations, emphasizing the importance of recognizing excellence. Nominations should be made through the newspaper’s official email address: info@nationalnetworkonline.com

Those with the highest nominations shall emerge winners.

Visit our website: www.nationalnetworkonline.com for update on winners

Nomination opens on October 1, 2025, and ends on October 15, 2025

“This celebration is not just about us; it’s about honoring those who have made a significant impact in our society.” the statement read. “We believe these awards will inspire others to strive for excellence in their fields.”

Signed:

Ken Asinobi

Editor/Secretary

Organizing Committee.