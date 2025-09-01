News

Just In: Emohua LGA Chairman, Dr. Lloyd Appoints Jossy-Elendu Chief Press Secretary

Mr. Bright Jossy-Elendu

Shortly after being sworn-in at government house Port Harcourt, the Chairman, Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Julius Lloyd has appointed Mr. Bright Jossy-Elendu as the Executive Assistant, Digital Communication and Creative Industry/Chief Press Secretary.

In a terse special announcement signed by the Council Chairman, Dr. Lloyd, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Bright Jossy-Elendu, a notable figure on social media in Rives State, served as Chief Press Secretary to Dr. Chidi Julius Lloyd during his first tenure as Emohua Council Chairman.

As Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Bright Jossy-Elendu played a crucial role in managing the public image and communication of the Council under Dr. Lloyd’s leadership.

