Ogbakor Ikwerre Celebrates Eze Godspower Onuekwa

It was a weeklong celebration galore to mark the 80th Birthday Anniversary of HRM Eze Barr. Godspower Woke Onuekwa, President General, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization World- Wide in Port Harcourt recently.

At the thanksgiving church service in his honour at the Emmanuel (Ang) church, Okoro-nu-Odo Archdeaconery, Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, friends, well-wishers and family members travelled from the hinther land to witness the epoch making occasion.

Preaching the sermon at the church service, the Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North of the church, Rt. Revd Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, DSSRS harped on the need for every human-beings to endeavour to return gratitude to God always, stressing that gratitude takes a man to altitude.

The man of God particulary thanked the celebrant for prioritizing his maker, saying that by strength shall no man prevails. Quoting ps 124 he emphasized that “if it had not been God who had been on our side, the monarch wouldn’t have recorded all his achievements, especially the good health and sound minds at his age.”

He emphasized that there is no blessing to equate that of good health and long life. The man of God also stated that God’s grace and mercy makes the difference in the individual’s lives.

“We can be agemates, classmates but not grace mates”; he declared. In all, Bishop Ihunwo advised the congregation to try and keep their hands clean in all they do as according to him, “one’s action has a way of coming back”; he said.

Prominent Religious, political and traditional rulers present in the church included rtd Bishop I. O. C. Kattey; rtd Rivers State Chief judge, Justice Iche Ndu; former Director in First Bank and Lagos based business mogul, Dr Evans Woherem; HRH Eze Christian Didia, Paramount Ruler/Nyenweli Egbeda and Ubimini, HRH Eze Woluchem, Eze Prince Paul Wonodi of the Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders Forum; Eze Sir Mike Elechi and former Rivers Commissioner, chief Charles Beke.

The ‘Suntaal Event Centre’, Port Harcourt, a master piece, venue of the reception was agog with excitement as prominent guests arrived to felicitate with the elated octogenarian.

The chairman of the occasion, Dr Evans Woherem who was ably represented by HRH Eze Chris Akani in his opening remarks stated that no honour is too big to accord the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization in the person of Eze, Barr Godspower Onuekwa whom he noted has given his all for the progress and development of the Ikwerre Ethnic nationality.

He described the celebrant as a traditionally rooted monarch who enjoys keeping and maintaining relationships hence the calibre of personalities in the crowd.

Highlights of the occasion were the cutting of the gigantic birthday cake by the celebrant and his beautiful wife, Dame, Barr (Mrs) Ann Onuekwa as well as the royal dance by the couple.

The citation of the celebrant was read by prof Preye Iyalla Amadi, widow of late Captain Elechi Amadi of blessed memory.

The gathering was spiced with the presence of various cultural groups who displayed at the event. First was the Baptist church cultural group, Rumuewhor in Emohua LGA, ADNA Wogbuji dancing group, Egbeda; Promoter musical troup, Rumumgboh Emohua wrestling group and another dancing group from Tiv, Benue state.

The birthday celebration was preceded with a Symposium at the Senate chambers of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

At the Symposium, erudite professors of Ikwerre extraction dealt on various topics including Entrepreneurship, Panacea for a Depressed Economy; Wealth creation in Ikwerre land: Challenges and Prospects; Evolving an Effective Land Resource in Ikwerre Ethnic nationality: Issues and Prospects as well as Values/Acknowledgement of Ikwerre cultural heritage.

There were goodwill messages from these prominent traditional and political leaders present at the event including the celebrant’s predecessor in office, former president general of Ogbakor Ikwerre in the person of prof Wami.

They all agreed that the celebrant was an intelligent and hardworking monarch who has the interest of his people at heart. They also agreed that he is a man who is versatile in life.

In a press interview the celebrant disclosed that the secret of his longevity is one taking care of himself and living a peaceful quiet lifestyle. He acknowledged that one of his challenging periods in life was the issue of containing the claim by the Igbos earlier in the year that Ikwerres are part of Igbo. “

We were able to convince everyone that Ikwerres are a distinct ethnic nationality with their own traditional and cultural root”. He used the opportunity to appreciate everyone that found time to celebrate him and prayed God to reward each and every one of them. The 80th Birthday celebration of His Royal Majesty, Eze Barr. Godspower Woke Onuekwa was indeed a weeklong activities of Networking, Bonding and Merriment.