Diobu District Of ESOCS Church Celebrates Young Preachers’ Champion

In continuation of the Centenary Celebration of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS), a preaching competition was organized for the children’s department, whose aim according to the organizers was to encourage the young ones to embrace God and take away their minds from societal vices.

The Central Management Committee 9 (CMC9) of the church in Port Harcourt comprising seven provinces organized the competition and Army of Salvation Goodluck Nyebuchi Tobin, a 14 year old JSS 2 boy who represented the Diobu province won the coveted gold trophy.

The Diobu District of the church, No 9 Akokwa Street, Mile 2 which produced the champion rolled out the drums and celebrated him on Sunday, August 25.

Some members of the church said they would have preferred a scholarship for the young boy to motivate others in the children’s department of the ESOCS church.

Speaking with journalists during the church service, the District chairman, Senior Apostle Gabriel Agbaere was excited and confessed that the church was proud of the champion and urged other parents to encourage their children to serve God with their youthful energy.

Responding to a question, the chairman assured that the province which the boy represented will also take their turn in a later date to celebrate him

The proud parents of the champion, Senior Apostle and Mary Nyebuchi EzebubwoTobin said they are elated to have an intelligent, obedient and God fearing son like him and prayed God to elevate him more to higher glory for His sake.

The father confirmed that as a destiny child, this is not the first time the boy has won laurels in the things of God and his school in the past, praying God to protect and preserve him to achieve his purpose in life.

According to him, “other laurels the boy had won in the past included spelling competition and bible quiz competition.

“We’re proud of him and wish the authorities will extend a scholarship opportunity to him both in secular and theology school to develop more in order to promote God’s work the more. He also used the opportunity to thank Super Apostle Adeyinka Adesotoye in a special way for appreciating the boy with the sum of N50,000 as well as the organizers for initiating the programme.