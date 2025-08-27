Khana APC LG Chairmanship Candidate, Bariere, Promises To Establish Microfinance Bank

…As APC Chairman, Okocha, Rallies Khana For Victory

In a bold move aimed at economic revival in Khana Local Government Area, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for the area in the August 30th local government elections, Dr. Thomas Bariere has pledged to establish a Microfinance Bank to support small and medium-scale businesses if re-elected.

Speaking at the APC campaign rally in Bori on August 23, 2025, Bariere outlined an ambitious second-term agenda focused on job creation, improved transportation, rural electrification, and grassroots empowerment.

Bariere highlighted his administration’s success in tackling insecurity over the past three years, stressing that peace has been restored and now the focus must shift to stimulating economic growth.

“The greatest challenge we had before now as a local government was insecurity,” Bariere declared. “In the past three years, we fought insecurity to a standstill, restored peace, and returned our people to their homes.

It is now important that we grow our economy. Politics as a way of life must translate into economic ideas that put money in the pockets of our people.”

He said that the proposed Microfinance Bank aims to provide critical loans and grants, particularly benefiting women and youth entrepreneurs to expand their trades, create employment, and build community wealth.

“When our women and youths have access to credit, they will expand their trade, employ others, and begin to build wealth within our communities,” he said.

He also unveiled plans to launch the Khana Local Government Transportation Company to reduce the burden of transport costs and improve mobility while simultaneously generating jobs for local youths.

Additionally, Bariere promised to extend electricity infrastructure beyond Bori into rural communities, recognizing reliable power as essential for commerce and industrial growth.

In a move to strengthen local governance, Bariere announced he would introduce payroll support for all paramount rulers in Khana, enhancing traditional institutions’ roles in community stability and inclusive governance.

“Khana is one of the richest local governments in terms of natural resources.

Our duty is to convert that wealth into real development that touches every household,” Bariere said, assuring the people that his government would put food on their tables, create jobs, and open up new opportunities.

In his speech, Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, urged voters to deliver at least 50,000 votes for the party in the upcoming August 30 local government elections, praising the large turnout at the rally as a sign that Khana has embraced the APC fully.

Also speaking, campaign director-general, Menele Nziidee described Bariere as a trusted grassroots mobilizer with a strong track record.

In a surprising development, PDP chieftain and former Khana LGA Chairman, Lahteh Loolo, publicly endorsed Bariere and the APC councillorship candidates, citing their proven performance and capacity for development. The rally ended with calls for unity, discipline, and massive voter turnout to ensure a decisive APC victory that will consolidate peace and usher in a new phase of growth for Khana Local Government Area.