Rivers Administrator Charges Inaugurated Boards To Serve With Integrity, Innovation

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has called on newly inaugurated board members of key state agencies to approach their duties with urgency, integrity, and innovation, emphasizing professionalism and public accountability above all else.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Friday, held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt, the Administrator urged the appointees to be proactive and deeply committed to delivering on their critical mandates for the people of Rivers State.

The newly inaugurated boards are: Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB)

Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board

Rivers State Internal Revenue Service Board

Rivers State Microfinance Agency

Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme Board

Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA)

Addressing the education sector, the Administrator stressed the urgent need to enforce discipline, reduce overcrowded classrooms, improve infrastructure, and reverse poor performance indices.

He specifically called on the RSUBEB and the Senior Secondary Schools Board to move beyond their boardrooms and personally assess conditions in schools, especially those in remote areas.

“Accountability must guide every kobo spent,” he warned, while urging the establishment of robust data systems to accurately track enrollment, teacher deployment, infrastructure, and student performance.

Turning to economic agencies, the Administrator challenged the Internal Revenue Service Board to automate systems, reduce the state’s dependency on federal allocations, and plug revenue leakages.

He noted that building public trust and transparency is the cornerstone of effective tax collection.

“The work you are about to embark on is not just about collecting taxes. It is about financial sustainability, trust, and accountability,” he stated.

He further tasked the Microfinance Agency with stimulating the local economy by improving access to credit for micro and small businesses, thereby empowering grassroots entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth.

On healthcare, which he described as both a moral responsibility and a strategic priority, Vice Admiral Ibas addressed the Contributory Health Protection Programme Board and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board.

He pledged that the government would achieve its goal of providing affordable and free healthcare for vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions.

“This programme is not only about healthcare; it is about dignity, security and the promise of a better quality of life,” he said.

He described the teaching hospital as a critical treatment center and a vital training ground for future health professionals, noting that “the progress we make here will directly influence the quality of healthcare delivery across the state and beyond.”

Addressing the Board of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), the Administrator was unequivocal, stating that sanitation is an issue of public safety, not mere aesthetics.

He called on the board to lead a comprehensive and disciplined approach to waste management.

“The task before this board is urgent and enormous.

You must lead the charge to rid our cities and communities of filth,” he said. “This is not just about clearing waste—it is about instituting a system of efficiency, sustainability, and discipline.”

He revealed that the government has already procured modern equipment for waste collection and landfill management and is constructing access roads to dump sites to improve operational efficiency.

He challenged the board to explore innovative ways to convert waste into valuable assets such as energy and industrial raw materials, stating, “Around the world, waste is being transformed into power and products.

Our state cannot be left behind.” He also called for strict enforcement of sanitation laws and greater public awareness. In his concluding remarks, the Administrator reminded all newly appointed board members that their appointments are a call to service, not a privilege.