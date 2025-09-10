PDAPC Authorities Advised To Caution Supporters To Respect Peace Accord

A community and political leader in Rivers State, Hon Ken Amadi has advised the authorities of the two political parties alliance – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State to caution their supporters to respect the peace and reconciliation pact reached by the political gladiators as a result of the political crisis that erupted in the state.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Hon Amadi who is also the Vice Chairman of the Igwuruta Community Development Committee (CDC) said the advice has become necessary because of the recent attacks by the Wike supporters against the supporters of governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the PDP chieftain, “if their supporters are not called to order, I fear a breakdown of law and order very soon”.

He added the governor’s supporters in the spirit of the current reconciliation had adhered to his instructions and sheath their sword but should not be provoked as peacefulness is not cowardice.

On the Local Government election recently conducted in the state, he described it as a scam, adding that it can best be called Selection and a rape of democracy.

Hon Amadi also argued that president Bola Tinubu administration is the worst in the history of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu’s administration came to power fraudulently and has borrowed trillions of dollars without tying it to any developmental project. Neither did the fuel subsidy he removed improve the economy or revamp the moribond Refineries”

He said the president came into office without any road map but intentionally to enrich himself and cronies as well as imposing hardship on the country. Hon Amadi made it clear that no political strategies will return him to power after 2027.