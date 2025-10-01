Cleric Cautions Against Renewed Crisis In Rivers

A Clergyman of the Eternal Secred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church (ESOCS) Special Senior Apostle Christopher Anujuo (aka Omo) has warned the political gladiators in Rivers State against another round of tension that will not arguer well for everyone.

The Man of God stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

He stated this in reference to the brewing crisis between the Rivers State House of Assembly members and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

SSA Anujuo pointed out that the state has lost enough grounds already and advised that the political leaders are supposed to sheathe their swords and respect the peace accord reached in the interest of the State.

According to him, “what they are supposed to do is to settle down and device people oriented policies that will fast track development having lost grounds already as a result of the unnecessary political crisis.

Recall that shortly after the Emergency Rule was lifted the lawmakers reconvened and demanded that governor Fubara should present the 2025 budget to the House and as well send names of his Commissioner nominees for consideration, a move many observers saw as abnormal.

“What the Lawmakers should have done first and foremost was to pay a courtesy call on the governor in the spirit of the reconciliation just achieved if they were sincere and honest to work together”; he said.

The Man of God warned that another round of hostility despite the intervention of president Tinubu will be disastrous.

He however, reasoned that what the Sole Administrato, rtd Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas left undone was calling the two warring factions together on a round table and at least hear them out and extract promise from them in course of exercising his mandate of restoring peace and security in the state.

It would be recalled that the executive arm led by Gov Fubara and his deputy, prof Ngozi Odu in their first outing after their suspension was lifted is the 65th Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary thanksgiving church service last week which the Legislators and the 23 LGA Chairmen boycotted. Reports have it the Legislators said that they will have nothing to do with their four colleagues who were loyal to the governor including the Rt Hon Victor Oko jumbo and the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon Edison Ehie.