Gov. Fubara Intervenes In Emohua Council Chairman, Workers’ Face-off

Following the timely intervention of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the local government workers in the State who commenced strike early Tuesday have suspended the industrial action over rift with Emohua Local Government Chairman, Hon. Chidi Llyod.

Governor Fubara had after a closed door meeting with the leadership of Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), the Local Government Service Commission and Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Llyod directed that the parties resolved their differences amicably.

In a joint press briefing after the meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Chief Israel Woke Amadi, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Llyod and President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Rivers State Council, Comrade Clifford Paul commended Gov. Fubara for his intervention and assured that they will comply with his directive to ensure that the disputes were harmoniously resolved.

According to the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Israel Amadi, “His Excellency has given his mandate and we want to use this opportunity to thank him for intervening. And we hope that everything that we have discussed and resolved will be implemented as we also thank NULGE for their collaboration and cooperation.”

Also speaking the chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Llyod noted that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara has issued very clear directives and assured that they will work together to implement the directives.

He emphasised that the governor had further directed that the Council and the Local Government Service Commission should take it further, noting, “We will come out very soon with all that we have agreed.”

Hon. Lloyd further thanked the President of NULGE for appealing to his workers to call off the strike, assuring that they will move forward together, adding that it is nothing personal, but wants to ensure transparency in the system and particularly appreciated Gov. Fubara for also being on the side of transparency and his timely intervention on the matter that would have turned as a disagreement between NULGE and the Council.

Announcing the suspension of the industrial action embarked early Tuesday, the President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Rivers State Council, Comrade Clifford Paul noted that having met with the governor on their disagreement with Emohua Local Government Area resulting in a statewide strike action in the LGAs, they have resolved as the governor has directed that the matter be handled harmoniously.

“So, on behalf of the State Council of NULGE, I enjoin all our members to resume work. All the branch chairmen and the State officers are hereby directed to call off the strike.” Comrade Paul stated. Members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees in Rivers State declared a strike action leading to the locking of the 23 Council Secretariats in the State as a result of sacking of some council workers in Emohua Local Government Area last week.