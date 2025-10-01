2026 WCQ: Nigeria Still Hopeful As South Africa Loses 3 Points

World football governing body, FIFA has finally penalized South Africa for using an ineligible player in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

The development is a major boost to the qualifying hopes of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Hugo Broos’ men who were top of Group C with 17 points from eight games, will now drop to second spot behind Benin Republic.

South Africa was adjudged to have used an ineligible player in their match against Lesotho.

FIFA in a statement on Monday, said the South Africans will have to forfeit the match, and Lesotho has been awarded 3 goals and 3 points.

The South African Football Association, SAFA, was also fined CHF 10,000.

The player involved, Teboho Mokoena has also received a warning.

An official statement read: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v. Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ preliminary competition, thereby breaching article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 M Preliminary Competition Regulations.”

“Consequently, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0. SAFA has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 to FIFA, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

“The parties were notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

The forfeiture decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.”

Bafana will now take on Zimbabwe and Rwanda to finish off the qualification campaign, while Benin face Rwanda and third-place Nigeria in their final two qualifiers. The Super Eagles will face Lesotho and Benin in October. The latest development has now thrown the group wide open ahead of the final round of qualifiers, with the top four teams standing a chance of picking the ticket to the 2026 World Cup in North America.