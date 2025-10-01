News

ARISE TV Anchor Killed In Abuja

National Network
ARISE TV news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu has been killed during an armed robbery at her home in Katampe, Abuja.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, leaving the 29-year-old broadcaster dead, Dockaysworld reports.

The Nigeria Police have begun investigating the attack but are yet to release details on the case or confirm if any suspects have been arrested.

Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, was known as a lively and engaging presenter whose work connected strongly with viewers.

She joined ARISE TV as a young journalist and built a reputation for professionalism in the newsroom.

Beyond her career in media, she was also a trained lawyer and described as a supportive colleague and friend.

Her sudden death has thrown the ARISE family, her loved ones, and the wider media community into mourning.

The late journalist is survived by her parents, siblings, and extended family. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.

