Senate Urges OANDO To Engage Local Artisanal Workforce In Egbema Communities

By Ken Asinobi

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has assured that it is committed to ensuring full inclusion of the Umu-Ohuu Ebocha Okwuzi communities in the operations of OANDO Plc (formerly Agip Energy) in Rivers State.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Host Communities, Sen. Agadaga Benson Sunday, Technical Assistant to the Committee, Engr. Eminence Tienabeso revealed that the communities approached the Senate seeking greater participation in the company’s activities beyond the current 3% operational expenditure (OPEX) paid to their Host Community Development Trust.

The community’s primary concern centers on capital operational expenditure (CAPEX), specifically recruitment and contracting opportunities related to brownfield and greenfield projects.

Under section 79(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), local communities must be given first preference for jobs through their artisanal workforce and local contractors.

However, OANDO has reportedly declined to fully comply with this provision.

“The Senate Committee on Host Communities has intervened, and we are working to ensure OANDO embraces all inclusiveness in its operations,” Engr. Tienabeso said.

He confirmed that the list of community representatives has been submitted to both the Senate committee and OANDO management, who have committed to expediting the formation and inauguration of a local interface committee.

The artisanal workforce, defined as a collective of 67 distinct vocations, will receive structured support and coordination through a designated coordinator.

The appointed Coordinator, Comrade Bright Ekperi, said to be a respected community leader, is tasked with liaising between OANDO and host community youths to facilitate smooth communication, job opportunities, and skills development.

Engr. Tienabeso emphasized the importance of the youth in the community as the bedrock of local development and assured that the Senate, as the highest lawmaking body, is enforcing laws to protect the rights and economic inclusion of oil and gas host communities.

“This initiative sends a strong message that OANDO will support the community from day one, ensuring their workforce is actively engaged in all relevant operations,” he affirmed. This development signals a positive step toward strengthening community participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, fostering local economic empowerment and addressing long-standing grievances related to exclusion from industry benefits.