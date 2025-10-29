Eleoha District Chairman Of ESOCS Bags Women Meritorious Award

The Women Association of the Eternal Secred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church (ESOCS), Ohafia Province has conferred a meritorious Award of “An Ambassador of Christ” on the Eleoha District Chairman of the ESOCS church, Senior Apostle Felix Okore Kalu of Amaeke Ututu in Arochukwu LGA of Abia state for his contributions to the things of God, Sacrifices and services to humanity.

Conferring the award to Snr Apostle Kalu recently during their Annual Women Association gathering, the chair lady of the group, Senior Morher-in-Isreal Comfort Lekwa said the beneficiaries were considered for the award having been observed for sometime and found worthy for the awards.

She added that the award was to encourage him and other Elders for that matter to the things of God.

It will be recalled that the Women Association of ESOCS gathers annually to return gratitude to God in a thanksgiving church service.

In the service, they used it to appreciate their male counterparts who have contributed meaningfully to their course and in the vineyard.

They also used the opportunity to embark on a particular project in the house of God as well as in the community.

They equally used it to evaluate their activities in the previous year and set another agenda for the coming year. Senior Apostle Felix Kalu who also was promoted recently to his new rank used the opportunity to thank the church and the women in particular for the honour done him and importantly for giving him the chance to serve and also spoting him for the award, adding that the award will spur him to do more for God Almighty and humanity in general.