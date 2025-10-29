Ogbakor Etche Eulogize NPF Over Arrest Of Kidnapping Kingpins

…Praises Etche Council Boss For Intervening In Land Grabbing Menace

Ogbakor Etche, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Etche ethnic nationality worldwide, has commended the Nigeria Police for exhibiting professionalism in trailing and subsequently arresting two kidnapping kingpins terrorizing the people of Etche and its environs.

The President General of Ogbakor Etche, Dr. Silas Anyanwu who disclosed this to journalists thanked the police for their tactfulness which led to arrest of the kidnappers.

He warned kidnappers, organ harvesters, as well as other evil agents to relocate from Etche, as it is not a safe haven for criminals.

According to Dr. Anyanwu, the police and other security agents cannot function optimally in discharging their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding lives and property without the co-operation of indigenes.

He therefore, called on the traditional rulers, youths and other stakeholders in Etche to give useful information to the relevant security agents to enable them fight crime in the area.

Dr. Anyanwu also applauded the Chairman, Etche Local Council, Chief, Hon. Chima Boniface Njoku for intervening in the land grabbing issue, a campaign already begun by Ogbakor Etche ethnic nationality and charged him to pursue it with all the vigor it requires.

You recall that “land grabbing and insecurity in Etche nation” was the theme of Ogbakor Etche Easter conversation which was held at Omuma Local Government Area.

He expressed optimism that the steps taken by the Chairman in constituting a committee on land grabbing and acquisition was a step in a right direction.

The President General who assured the Council Boss of the people’s support, however expressed worries over the continued dredging of sand within the Chokocho bridge despite the chairman’s efforts to stop it knowing its’ negative effect on the safety of Etche people and commuters. He said they were greeted with joy after the Chairman stopped dredging within the Chokocho bridge soon after his swearing-in.