Orlukwor Monarch Urges Ekpeye Youths To Shun Social Vices

The Monarch of Orlukwor Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Eze Prince Ike Ehie, Eze Igbu Orlukwor II, King Ehie II, has charged Ekpeye students to give their utmost in their academics and shun all social vices that will be inimical to their academic growth .

King Ehie gave the charge while receiving members of the National Union of Ekpeye Students, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education chapter, at the Igbu Orlukwor Liaison Office, Ahoada.

He averred that the main reason for students’ enrollment into tertiary institutions was to acquire knowledge to make them productive members of society as well as becoming great future leaders.

He frowned on the current attitude of dependence on ‘third party aids’ for scores, indulgence in ‘hook up’ and other social vices that are inimical to societal and human development, noting that hard work, dedication and perseverance is the sure way to success.

The royal father warned of dire consequences in the nearest future, if students do not retrace and embrace the cultural values of the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation.

Earlier, the outgoing President of the union, Comrade Believe Ukpo, thanked the monarch for his special interest in education and the growth of students in the ethnic nation. Highlight of the visit was the donation of money by the monarch for the purpose of erecting a befitting signpost and an award of excellence by the students’ body to the King.