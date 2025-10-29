40 Ogoni Communities Now Enjoy Access To Clean Water

…As Specialist Hospital Nears Completion

By Ken Asinobi

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) says it has so far provided clean portable drinking water to 40 communities in Ogoniland under its livelihood program.

Speaking during the quarterly interactive session with Ogoni youths at the Golden Tulip Hotels, Ken Saro-Wiwa Road, Port Harcourt on Friday, Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey said 14 water facilities are fully operational while two more are scheduled for commissioning in the coming week.

The Project Coordinator informed the Ogoni youths that this progress was part of the broader ongoing environmental remediation and community health initiatives, which aim to restore not only the environment but also the livelihood and well-being of the Ogoni people.

Prof. Zabbey explained that these efforts are designed to boost the community’s resilience, health, and economic recovery, ensuring that the positive impacts of the cleanup extend into every facet of Ogoni life.

He further disclosed that the Ogoni Specialist Hospital in Buan, Khana Local Government Area is nearing completion at 76.8%, promising enhanced healthcare services for the region.

The hospital’s advancement, he said, underscores HYPREP’s commitment to integrating health infrastructure development with environmental

Professor Zabbey also reported progress in environmental remediation efforts, such as 94% completion of mangrove restoration, 67.1% shoreline remediation, and 36.55% land remediation.

These environmental successes are complemented by livelihood programs, which have benefited over 7,000 women and youth through employment and skills training, including newly introduced courses in cybersecurity, software development, and underwater welding.

In his keynote speech titled: Unity of Purpose – in Ogoni: The HYPREP and Youth Connection, a professor of Development Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Dinebari Badey stressed the importance of youth empowerment in driving community development and transformation.

She highlighted the unique definition of youth within different cultures, noting that the Ogoni recognize youths as “bo’a” – symbols of vitality, strength, and renewal.

Prof. Badey urged Ogoni youths to embrace their roles as current leaders and active participants in society’s progress, emphasizing education, skills acquisition, and positive social engagement. He also cautioned against challenges such as adultism, drug abuse, and misinformation, calling on youths to uphold cultural values and support initiatives like HYPREP for the sustainable growth of Ogoni.