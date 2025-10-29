Millions Flow Into Ogoni LGA As Dekor,Maol, Bariere Drives Development

Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, on Saturday officially opened his constituency office at Mogho Junction, Mogho, Gokana Local Government Area, in a ceremony that celebrated grassroots governance, youth empowerment, and community development.

The event took place on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at Mogho community in Gokana Local Government Area, drawing political leaders, traditional rulers, youth groups, and residents from across the constituency to witness the historic commissioning.

Addressing the gathering, Rt. Hon. Maol described the office as a direct link between him and his constituents, emphasizing that it would ensure accessible, responsive, and effective representation.

“No resident of Gokana should have to travel to Port Harcourt to be heard. This office is for you, and I will be here regularly to listen, respond, and act on your concerns,” he said, drawing applause from elders, youth, and community leaders.

The event also marked the launch of the Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol Gokana Football Championship, aimed at fostering youth development, talent discovery, and community cohesion.

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, lauded the Deputy Speaker’s leadership and commitment to grassroots empowerment, while announcing ₦10 million in cash prizes for the competition.

The announcement increased the total prize pool to ₦15 million for the winner, ₦8 million for second place, and ₦4 million for third place, building on an earlier pledge made by Rt. Hon. Maol.

Also contributing to the tournament, Dr. Thomas Bariere, Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, donated ₦2 million to participating teams, providing ₦100,000 for each team. Dr. Bariere described the gesture as an investment in the community’s youth, adding:

“Sport is more than a game; it is a tool for building character, discipline, and unity. Investing in our youth today ensures a brighter future for Gokana and Rivers State.”

In a symbolic gesture recognizing his contributions to peace, unity, and development in Gokana, the Hausa Community conferred on Rt. Hon. Maol the traditional title “Sarki Garkuwan Jaha”, meaning Defender of the State.

The honor underscored his efforts in bridging governance and community service, earning him wide admiration across the Ogoni axis.

The ceremony drew a large turnout, including chairpersons of Khana, Gokana, and Tai local governments, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Ofiks Kagban, his Tai counterpart, Hon. Bernard Ngbar, as well as numerous chiefs, elders, and youth leaders. Many praised Rt. Hon. Maol for demonstrating a people-focused, empathetic, and hands-on leadership style.

Dr. Thomas Bariere also urged other lawmakers to emulate Maol’s approach, saying:

“Leadership is not about titles or offices; it is about connecting with the people you represent. Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol has set a standard that all elected officials should aspire to.”

Rt. Hon. Maol, in his closing remarks, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every voice is heard and every concern addressed through the new office. “This office belongs to the people. It is a space for dialogue, problem-solving, and youth empowerment. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, united, and prosperous Gokana,” he said.