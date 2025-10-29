Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs: A Beacon Of Charity, Faith And Service

In Nigeria today, there are few whose lives so clearly mirror the harmony of faith, service, and leadership as Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs. From her religious life to her philanthropic endeavours through the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, she has made indelible marks in many communities in Rivers State and Nigeria at large. Part of what makes her work so inspiring is the recognition she has received — not for personal glory, but as testimonies to the impact of her selfless service.

Religious Life & Foundation of Compassion

Dr. Mrs Lulu-Briggs serves as Pastor of the Chapel of God International Worship Centre in Port Harcourt. Her Christian faith is central, not only spiritually but practically: caring for the needy, uplifting the downtrodden, and using her resources to serve as a vessel of God’s love.

In 2001, she established the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, in the name of her husband, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS (1930 – 2018).

The Foundation works in key areas such as free medical missions, scholarships, elder care, water & sanitation, economic empowerment, and other humanitarian and community support services. Over the years it has touched the lives of many, providing vital assistance to underserved persons across the Niger Delta and beyond.

Awards & Recognitions

Below are some of the many honours awarded to Dr. Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, recognizing her leadership, philanthropy, charitable works, and business acumen:

Award / Honour Year Occasion / Reason

African Philanthropist of the Year 2024 Awarded by African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year Awards for her extensive humanitarian work and social impact.

Honorary Doctorate in Engineering (Honoris Causa) 2025 Conferred by Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), for her contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector and development.

Independent Newspaper Award – Philanthropist of the Year 2024, from the Daily Independent Newspaper Awards.

Roll of Honour Award & Honourary Membership – Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State Chapter 2023 For her contributions to health and well-being of underserved communities, especially via free medical services.

Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award 2024. By the African Leadership Organization; also inducted into the African Business Leadership Council at the UK House of Lords.

Woman of the Year – National Network Newspaper 20th Anniversary Awards 2024, for her commitment to uplifting humanity through her foundation and ministry.

Outstanding Woman of the Year – BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards 2021 Recognized for her leadership in business, commitment to excellence, and philanthropic impact.

Chieftaincy Title – Ununwe Gwoduma Emene of Ekpeye Land 2024. A traditional honour, meaning “The Woman that Heals Ekpeye People,” awarded for her philanthropic efforts, especially in health and welfare of the Ekpeye community.

Why These Awards Matter

These honours are not simply decorative. They reflect:

Consistency of service: That over many years Dr. Mrs. Lulu-Briggs and her Foundation have carried out free medical missions, elder care, education support, water & sanitation, etc.

Impact: The number of people helped, communities touched, and sectors engaged (health, education, empowerment) make it clear her charity is not sporadic but systematic.

Recognition by multiple sectors: From governmental bodies, religious and traditional institutions, professional associations (e.g. medical associations), international groups, media houses. This cross-sector recognition shows her work is widely respected.

Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs stands as a sterling example of how religious conviction can translate into social transformation. She embodies the truth that faith without works is dead; that leadership is best seen in what one builds for others.

Her life challenges others to ask: What are we doing with the gifts, resources, and opportunities we have? How many lives can we touch? In honoring her, we are not simply celebrating her achievements, but also inviting others to follow her path — a path of compassion, integrity, generosity, and service. Jerry Needam is a Journalist based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.