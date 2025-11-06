Leave HYPREP Project Coordinator Out Of Water Tank Collapse, CRAC Spokesperson King Baridam Appeals

…Calls for Independent Investigative Panel

The Central Representative Advisory Committee (CRAC) has appealed for calm and objectivity following public outcry over the recent water tank collapse, urging stakeholders not to hastily call for the resignation of the Project Coordinator (PC) of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey.

In a statement personally signed by His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP, Amb.P, MCArb, spokesperson of CRAC, the committee maintained that while public concern is understandable, demanding the PC’s resignation at this point would be premature and counterproductive.

“Demanding the head of the PC’s resignation now is not the solution,” King Baridam stated. “An independent investigation of the contractor who executed the project is necessary to determine whether the work met the specifications in the Bill of Quantities (BQ), as well as to assess the roles of those who supervised and certified the commissioning.”

The CRAC spokesperson clarified that the Project Coordinator’s primary responsibility lies in remediation activities, while overall supervision rests with HYPREP. He cautioned against singling out the PC without first establishing the facts through a transparent and professional inquiry.

“He may have fallen short in some areas, but there have been steady improvements under his watch,” King Baridam noted. “Let the experts determine the root cause of this first-of-its-kind tank failure.”

King Baridam further appealed for peace and unity among the Ogoni people, stressing that divisive rhetoric and hostility could hinder collective progress and weaken community cohesion.

“We must allow room for peace; hate destroys our community,” he said. “If the inquiry eventually points to negligence or malfeasance, I will be the first to call for his removal, because protecting the interests of the Ogoni people is the mandate of CRAC.”

The statement reaffirmed CRAC’s commitment to accountability, due process, and the protection of Ogoni interests, emphasizing that justice and fairness must guide all remedial actions arising from the incident.