News

Leave HYPREP Project Coordinator Out Of Water Tank Collapse, CRAC Spokesperson King Baridam Appeals

Photo of Jerry Needam Jerry Needam Send an email 16 seconds ago
0 1 minute read

…Calls for Independent Investigative Panel

The Central Representative Advisory Committee (CRAC) has appealed for calm and objectivity following public outcry over the recent water tank collapse, urging stakeholders not to hastily call for the resignation of the Project Coordinator (PC) of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey.

In a statement personally signed by His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP, Amb.P, MCArb, spokesperson of CRAC, the committee maintained that while public concern is understandable, demanding the PC’s resignation at this point would be premature and counterproductive.

“Demanding the head of the PC’s resignation now is not the solution,” King Baridam stated. “An independent investigation of the contractor who executed the project is necessary to determine whether the work met the specifications in the Bill of Quantities (BQ), as well as to assess the roles of those who supervised and certified the commissioning.”

The CRAC spokesperson clarified that the Project Coordinator’s primary responsibility lies in remediation activities, while overall supervision rests with HYPREP. He cautioned against singling out the PC without first establishing the facts through a transparent and professional inquiry.

“He may have fallen short in some areas, but there have been steady improvements under his watch,” King Baridam noted. “Let the experts determine the root cause of this first-of-its-kind tank failure.”

King Baridam further appealed for peace and unity among the Ogoni people, stressing that divisive rhetoric and hostility could hinder collective progress and weaken community cohesion.

“We must allow room for peace; hate destroys our community,” he said. “If the inquiry eventually points to negligence or malfeasance, I will be the first to call for his removal, because protecting the interests of the Ogoni people is the mandate of CRAC.”

The statement reaffirmed CRAC’s commitment to accountability, due process, and the protection of Ogoni interests, emphasizing that justice and fairness must guide all remedial actions arising from the incident.

Photo of Jerry Needam Jerry Needam Send an email 16 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Jerry Needam

Jerry Needam

Related Articles

HYPREP Tank Collapse: BoT Chairman Deeyah Denies Involvement, Urges Calm

19 hours ago

Calls For Bori State Resonate

2 days ago

Khana Council Takes Over Completion Of Baa Lueku Women Market

1 week ago

Ogoni Contractors Regroup Ahead Of Oil Resumption 

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button