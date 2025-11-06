OYF Defends HYPREP, Warns Against Politicising Ogoni Water Project Incident

The Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) has called for calm and restraint among the people of Ogoniland following reports of the collapse of one of the water project facilities recently commissioned under the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

In a press statement signed by its President-General, Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana, the youth body expressed concern over the unfortunate development but warned against attempts by detractors to politicise or use the incident to discredit HYPREP and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

OYF commended the leadership of HYPREP under Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey and the oversight of the Honourable Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, noting that the agency has successfully completed and commissioned similar water projects across other parts of Ogoniland without any structural issues.

According to the statement, the prompt response of HYPREP in setting up a technical committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the collapse demonstrates transparency, accountability, and a genuine commitment to upholding quality standards.

The youth group therefore urged community leaders, stakeholders, and young people in Ogoniland to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and support the ongoing investigation rather than allowing the situation to be exploited by those seeking to undermine the Ogoni clean-up process.

OYF reaffirmed its confidence in the leadership and sincerity of HYPREP, describing the incident as a temporary setback that would be thoroughly addressed with lessons learned and corrective measures swiftly implemented.

The statement concluded with a call for unity and cooperation in achieving the vision of a clean, safe, and prosperous Ogoniland, adding that the journey to restoring the environment and livelihoods remains a collective responsibility.