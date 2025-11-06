FOTI Urges Restraint, Warns Against Speculation Over HYPREP Site Incident

By Jerry Needam

The Friends of Ogoni Trust International (FOTI) has appealed for calm and constructive engagement following the recent incident at one of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) sites in Ogoniland.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the organization, Prince Kabari OP-Agara VIII, speaking in Port Harcourt, said the development has “stirred deep emotions across communities” but cautioned against allowing the unfortunate event to overshadow the significant progress recorded in the environmental restoration of Ogoniland.

“While this incident is deeply regrettable, it does not define the HYPREP project, nor should it erase the enormous strides that have been made in the environmental and socio-economic restoration of Ogoniland,” the statement read.

Prince Kabari noted that in the past few years, Ogoniland has witnessed unprecedented change — from large-scale land remediation to mangrove restoration, youth empowerment, and infrastructural renewal.

According to FOTI, over 335 hectares of previously contaminated land have been fully remediated and certified clean, while another 13 sites have been restored naturally. The ongoing remediation of 17 complex medium-risk sites is said to be more than 36% complete.

Equally remarkable, the group said, is the world’s largest mangrove restoration programme currently underway in Ogoniland. Out of 3,000 hectares targeted, a 560-hectare pilot phase is 94% complete, with 1.4 million mangrove seedlings planted. “Life is returning to our creeks again—periwinkles, crabs, oysters, and finfishes are reappearing,” the statement added.

Beyond the environment, FOTI highlighted HYPREP’s human impact, noting that more than 7,000 Ogoni youths and women have been directly engaged in the cleanup, and over 5,000 individuals trained in 21 different skill areas such as agribusiness, aviation, and renewable energy.

The project has also offered 300 postgraduate scholarships and 200 undergraduate research grants, with another 500 scholarships planned by the end of 2025.

In terms of infrastructure and health, FOTI disclosed that 14 new water stations now provide clean water to 40 communities, with expansion to 65 communities expected this year. Four hospitals have been renovated, while construction continues on a 40-bed cottage hospital and a 100-bed specialist hospital with an oncology department.

Institutionally, the statement said, the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration is 92.5% complete, creating over 1,300 jobs, while the Ogoni Power Project is nearly 50% complete, expected to soon connect communities to the national grid.

On the recent site incident, FOTI confirmed that relevant authorities are seeking briefings from HYPREP leadership and that the agency has expressed concern and promised an internal review, though an official statement is yet to be released.

The group, however, cautioned against speculation, urging stakeholders to await verified information.

“We must also be careful not to allow this incident, serious as it is, to be exploited by those who may wish to undermine the credibility of this project or slow down its momentum,” Prince Kabari said.

FOTI called on community leaders, youth organizations, media, and civil society to exercise restraint, support ongoing investigations, and engage constructively rather than “destructively.”

“This is a defining moment. As Ogonis, we must not turn our legitimate grief into a weapon that destroys the very process meant to heal us. The world is watching, and our response must show maturity, balance, and wisdom.”

The group reaffirmed its support for transparency and accountability in HYPREP’s operations while emphasizing that the project’s achievements over the past two years demonstrate “that with patience, partnership, and accountability, Ogoni can truly rise again.”

Prince Kabari concluded the address with a message of unity and hope:

“Our collective destiny is too precious to be traded for temporary outrage. Let us stand together, speak responsibly, and protect the future of the Ogoni people. May God heal our land and bless the leadership of HYPREP with wisdom and courage.”