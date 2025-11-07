Bariere Strengthens Community Leadership, Approves Monthly Stipends for CDC Chairmen

The Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, has approved the immediate commencement of monthly stipends for all Community Development Committee Chairmen across the local government area in a move aimed at strengthening community leadership and enhancing grassroots governance. The decision, announced during a meeting with CDC Chairmen at the council secretariat, was widely commended as a landmark initiative that reflects Dr. Bariere’s commitment to inclusive development, peacebuilding, and effective local administration.

The announcement was made at a strategic meeting convened by the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr. Kenneth Johnson Lewa, which brought together all CDC Chairmen from the three kingdoms of Babbe, Ken Khana, and Nyor Khana.

During the meeting, the CDC Chairmen unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Dr. Bariere, applauding his developmental strides, peacebuilding efforts, and exemplary leadership that have transformed Khana in recent months. They described his administration as people-centered and visionary, noting that his policies have restored stability, rekindled trust in grassroots governance, and fostered greater synergy between the council and community leaders.

In their collective resolution, the CDC Chairmen commended Dr. Bariere for sustaining peace and supporting traditional and community institutions, especially through the introduction of stipends for Paramount Rulers and CDC Chairmen, the first of its kind in the history of Khana Local Government. They pledged their continued cooperation to ensure the success of his administration’s developmental agenda.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Kenneth Johnson Lewa, the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, expressed appreciation to the CDC Chairmen for their solidarity and support, assuring them that all community-related matters would be handled in line with the policy direction of the Executive Chairman. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the CDC structure, emphasizing that community progress depends largely on the dedication and efficiency of its leadership.

Dr. Lewa also announced the constitution of a five-member Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Khana CDC Coordinating Committee for a two-month period, pending the conduct of fresh elections. The newly appointed members include Hon. Ledogo Precious Nnaa as Chairman, Leelee Lekia Charles as Secretary, Engr. Isaac Bere Nwagor as Public Relations Officer, Elder Prince Neekpoa Bieh as Member, and Dr. Akpodee Richard as Member.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Sir Dr. Nuadum Etukere, former Coordinator of all CDCs in Khana, expressed satisfaction with the renewed sense of purpose among community leaders and the newly appointed caretaker committee. He described the meeting as a new dawn for community governance, adding that the CDCs have resolved to align with Dr. Bariere’s vision for peace and development in Khana.

Also speaking, the new Coordinator, Hon. Precious L. Nnaa, thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and dedicated his appointment to God. He promised to ensure effective coordination across the three kingdoms and to work closely with the Executive Chairman and the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to attract more development to communities.

Hon. Nnaa reaffirmed the CDCs’ endorsement of Dr. Bariere’s administration, citing his achievements in fighting insecurity, promoting peace, and supporting community leadership through regular stipends and empowerment programs.

The meeting, described by participants as historic, reaffirmed the growing synergy between the Khana Local Government leadership and grassroots institutions, setting the stage for deeper collaboration toward achieving peace, progress, and inclusive development across the local government area.