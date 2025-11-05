HYPREP Tank Collapse: BoT Chairman Deeyah Denies Involvement, Urges Calm

…Says incident under investigation, reaffirms commitment to quality projects in Ogoniland

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah, DSSRS, has described the collapse of an overhead water tank at the recently commissioned HYPREP water facility in Gwara community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, as unfortunate and embarrassing.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to National Network Newspaper, Deeyah dissociated himself from the contract process, saying he neither influenced the award nor had any relationship with the contractor.

“I never at any time influenced the choice of who the contract was awarded to, neither did I receive any form of incentive, influence, or even know the name of the person behind the contract,” he said.

The BoT Chairman explained that the project was sited in Gwara following HYPREP’s technical survey, which identified the community as being at the highest elevation among those expected to benefit from the water scheme.

Deeyah, who hails from Gwara, expressed deep concern over the incident, noting that it not only affects his hometown but also raises questions about the quality assurance of projects executed under HYPREP.

“This incident is of concern to me because I presently chair the Board of Trustees that provides funds for the execution of HYPREP contracts in Ogoniland. Secondly, Gwara happens to be my hometown,” he stated.

He disclosed that he had contacted the Project Coordinator, who assured him that necessary steps were being taken to uncover the cause of the tank collapse.

Deeyah described the development as a watershed in the journey towards ensuring the delivery of quality and sustainable facilities to the Ogoni people, emphasizing that lessons must be learned to strengthen project standards going forward.

While urging residents and stakeholders to remain calm, he appealed for patience as HYPREP conducts a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

“While we await the outcome of HYPREP’s investigation, I urge for calm and restraint,” he concluded.