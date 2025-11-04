Calls For Bori State Resonate

Calls for the creation of Bori State out of the South East Senatorial District of Rivers State have intensified, with Ogoni leaders and advocacy groups urging the Federal Government to consider the proposal as a matter of justice, equity, and development.

The renewed call was made by HRC Mene Amb. Magnus Edooh, PR VII, of Ancient Dee-Eewa Village in Ogoniland, who emphasized that the creation of Bori State would fulfill long-standing aspirations expressed in the Ogoni Bill of Rights and bring long-overdue development to the area.

The proposed state is expected to comprise Khana, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo, Gokana, Tai, and Eleme Local Government Areas, which make up the South East Senatorial District of Rivers State.

Speaking to journalists, Edooh explained that the agitation for Bori State is being championed by the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), the Bori State Movement (BSM) led by Chief Hon. D.K. Badom, and the Ogoni Language Development Culture and Media Forum (OLDCMF), which he chairs.

“The creation of Bori State will not only restore the dignity of the Ogoni people but also unlock the vast economic potential of the region,” he said.

According to Edooh, Ogoniland holds more than one billion barrels of oil and gas reserves, citing figures from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). He lamented that despite this natural wealth, the area has suffered years of neglect and environmental degradation.

He said the establishment of Bori State would ensure that the 13 percent derivation fund is channeled directly into local development projects in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Edooh added that the new state would also focus on diversifying its economy beyond oil by investing in agriculture, fisheries, and eco-tourism, following the example of Bayelsa State, which was created in 1996.

“For too long, our resources have developed other regions while Ogoniland remains impoverished,” he stated.

Advocates of the proposed state argue that its creation will help address the region’s high youth unemployment rate, which stands between 40 and 50 percent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

They believe the state will generate thousands of jobs in oil exploration, environmental cleanup under HYPREP, administration, and the private sector. Edooh said the initiative would include training and apprenticeship programs to prepare young people for gainful employment.

Edooh also pointed out that the creation of Bori State would speed up development projects such as the Bane Water Project, which aims to provide clean water, electricity, and sanitation for over one million residents.

He said statehood would also strengthen environmental protection policies, enhance the implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, and help reduce crime and militancy by tackling poverty and unemployment.

“Without Bori State, Ogoni will continue to face exploitation reminiscent of the Ken Saro-Wiwa era,” he warned.

The campaign for Bori State creation continues to gather support among Ogoni leaders and lawmakers, with legislative efforts being championed by figures such as Teeh Celestine Akpobari.

Edooh called on all Ogonis, as well as other ethnic nationalities in the South East Senatorial District, to unite behind the movement.

“Bori State represents a collective hope for justice, self-determination, and sustainable development,” he said. “We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to support this vision.”