Who Is Afraid Of Oil Resumption In Ogoniland?

By Suanu T.Y. Baridam

We need a break to ask an elementary but urgent question: Was the Ogoni Bill of Rights written on stone? Who, ultimately, is the arbiter of its implementation? Must Ogoniland and her people remain perpetually stagnant? Is there not an alternative path based on constructive engagement, intelligent dialogue, and pragmatic partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria?

Silence and folded arms will not bring back what has been lost. No people who have suffered denial, exclusion, and economic stagnation can afford to sit idly by while others feast on the crumbs of progress. As Ogoni, we cannot continue to watch things happen to us; we must be part of shaping the change we desire.

It is worth noting that the recent Ogoni delegation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ensuing dialogue have already produced early signs of progress — milestones unseen since the beginning of the struggle over three decades ago. This moment demands sober reflection, not suspicion.

Beyond Rhetoric and Noise

Coming again to the recurring issue of the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, we must choose our path carefully.

Do we allow ourselves to be carried along by those who thrive on division, disinformation, and drama, stirring the polity with loud voices on radio, television, and social media?

Or do we rise above the noise to demonstrate maturity, unity, and strategic foresight by engaging the federal government on a realistic, sustainable, and mutually acceptable framework for resource recovery?

Who, indeed, is afraid of oil resumption in our land?

What is this macabre fear of being firm, intelligent, and successful in the pursuit of our interests through negotiation, sensible dialogue, and a well-structured economic recovery plan?

For nearly three decades, the silence of stagnation has replaced the vision of development. We have heard speeches, not seen progress. Yet, no region ever developed by shouting slogans without crafting solutions.

The time has come to replace rhetoric with results, emotion with strategy, and division with collective responsibility.

Reinventing the Ogoni Cause

Each generation must reinvent its strategy to advance the Ogoni cause — or risk floundering in cycles of blame and bitterness.

The Ogoni Bill of Rights remains a historic declaration of justice, but it should not be misused as a tool for manipulation or internal conflict. It should inspire unity, innovation, and forward movement — not serve as a weapon for retrogression.

Let all Ogoni leaders and stakeholders be wise, astute, and transparent in the pursuit of our shared goals.

Let us pursue justice, equity, and fair play with determination and lucidity.

If we do so, Ogoniland will not only survive — it will flourish again.

Calls for Collaborative Action

To move from sentiment to substance, all stakeholders in Khana, Gokana, Tai, and Eleme LGAs must rise to the moment and work in concert. The following steps are essential:

1. Continue a Unified Ogoni Development Dialogue

A non-partisan summit bringing together traditional rulers, political leaders, youth groups, women associations, professionals, religious leaders, and civil society to explain, enlighten and prepare the people on the negotiations ahead of the articulated Ogoni Dialogue Committee position on oil resumption and sustainable development, submitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria, in September 2025.

2. Establish a Multi-Stakeholder Technical Committee

This committee should include Ogoni representatives from HYPREP, NNPC, IOCs, Diplomatic Community, the Rivers State Government, MOSOP, and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources to design a Roadmap for Responsible Resource Recovery, anchored on environmental justice and economic inclusion.

3. Create the Ogoni Economic Renaissance Council (OERC)

A policy and investment advisory platform to coordinate local content participation, youth empowerment, and business incubation across the four LGAs.

4. Launch the Ogoni Skills and Enterprise Compact (OSEC)

Mobilize training, technical education, and cooperative funding for Ogoni youths and women to become direct participants in the post-cleanup economic transition.

5. Promote Strategic Partnerships

Engage international development partners, investors, and environmental experts to design a green and just energy transition model that positions Ogoniland as a pilot zone for ethical oil recovery and sustainable growth.

Conclusion

Ogoniland stands again at a historic crossroads. We can either remain prisoners of our past or become architects of our future. The struggle must evolve — from protest to progress, from grievance to governance, from division to development.

It is time for unity, reason, and responsible leadership.

It is time for Ogoni to rise again — not in anger, but in wisdom; not in noise, but in purpose.

If we act together, Ogoniland and the Ogoni people will flourish once more.

Long Live Ogoniland!

Long Live Rivers State!

Long Live Niger Delta!

Long Live Nigeria!

Long Live Africa! October 24, 2025 ~ Bangha Kingdom Consulate, Khana Local Government Area, Ogoniland, Rivers State, Nigeria