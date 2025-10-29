Emohua Council Restricts Cart Pushing, Scavenging Between 6pm – 60am

Sir Chidi Lloyd, chairman of Emohua local government area , has ordered a restriction on the daily activities of scavengers and cart pushers across the local government area between 6:00pm and 6:00am.

The restriction order follows a credible intelligence report linking scavengers and cart pushers to the vandalization of electrical installations and other criminal activities perpetuated at night in parts of the local government area.

Consequently, scavengers and cart pushers are henceforth permitted to operate across Emohua local government area from 6:00am to 6:00pm daily.

Security agencies are directed to enforce the restriction order , with the mandate to apprehend and prosecute any cart pusher or scavenger seen operating in any part of Emohua local government area after 6:00pm and before 6: 00am.

Traditional Rulers, Community Development Committees (CDC) and Youth Leaders have been charged to activate their information gathering mechanism and report any suspicious movement around any electrical installation, public and private infrastructure in any part of the local government area, to the nearest police station, police patrol team or any other security unit. Handsome reward awaits anyone with credible information on the activities of vandals and other criminals sabotaging government efforts in any part of Emohua local government area.