Fabeke Champions Ogoni Justice As “The Hang Man Message” Earns Global Human Rights Recognition

Fabeke Douglas Deeka, Executive Director of the United Mission for Rural and Urban African Community Empowerment (UMRUACE), has intensified his fight for environmental and human rights justice in Ogoniland with a series of breakthroughs at the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.

His renowned literary work, “THE HANG MAN MESSAGE,” a powerful documentation of the trials, execution, and undying legacy of Ken Saro Wiwa and the eight Ogoni martyrs, has been officially approved for preservation and public display in the Commission’s Library.

This recognition is viewed as a continental validation of the Ogoni struggle for human dignity, environmental protection, and freedom from political oppression.

Fabeke described the book as a “voice of resistance and a torch of truth,” insisting that the martyrs do not deserve pardon but exoneration, because “innocence needs no pardon.” He emphasized that the Ogoni fight was never an act of rebellion but a courageous defense of land, rights, and survival.

Despite high demand, many Africans were unable to secure a copy of the book because all editions produced were freely donated by Fabeke to promote the legacies of the martyrs and ensure widespread access to their message. The decision, he said, was rooted in selflessness and the necessity of keeping history alive.

Alongside the literary recognition, Fabeke confirmed a milestone in his advocacy efforts, as the African Commission has acknowledged and registered longstanding human rights reports on Ogoniland originally submitted to the United Nations by the Centre for Economic and Social Rights in 1996. These reports detail severe environmental destruction, oppression of the Ogoni people, and extreme poverty levels recorded at over 100 percent due to harmful economic practices.

Updated data submitted during the Commission’s current sitting highlights thousands of Ogoni refugees spread across various African nations. Fabeke said resolutions for their resettlement and welfare support are now under review, while the Commission is expected to reach final decisions before the end of the ongoing plenary.

During engagements that featured international environmental rights expert Barrister Lara, Fabeke contributed to discussions spotlighting the devastating consequences of ecological damage in the Niger Delta and the resilience of affected communities.

He reiterated the urgency for sustainable livelihood projects capable of reducing poverty and empowering Ogoni families still battling displacement and neglect.

He issued a profound warning against abuses of power, stating that governance built on oppression invites its own downfall. According to him, the tears of the oppressed carry consequences, and power must be exercised with caution and compassion. Fabeke stressed that the only true legacy of a leader is how they treat their people, since human rights form the foundation of effective and just governance.

As UMRUACE continues pushing for environmental restoration, community empowerment, and global solidarity, Fabeke called on citizens and institutions across the world to join the campaign for full justice for the Ogoni people. “The struggle is not over,” he declared. “Every innocent voice must be heard. Every wrong must be corrected. Liberation must prevail until Ogoni people reclaim their dignity and rightful place in history.”