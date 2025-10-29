MOSOP USA Pushes For Stronger Unity In Ogoni

The Vice President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) USA, Mr. David Dumbor Nordee, has renewed the call for unity among the five Local Government Areas that make up Ogoni, insisting that collective progress is impossible without collaboration.

In a press statement issued from New York on Thursday 23 October 2025, Nordee emphasized that Khana, Gokana, Tai, Eleme, and Oyigbo share one ancestry and one identity that must not be weakened by internal disagreements.

“Our greatest strength as a people has always been our unity,” he said. “We must rise above rivalries and divisions to pursue peace, development, and a common purpose.”

Nordee urged traditional institutions, political officeholders, youth groups, women organizations, and community-based bodies to take the lead in fostering brotherhood across the region. He stated that development projects, security, and political influence would be better achieved through a united front.

“No community or local government can truly progress in isolation. Our progress is interwoven,” he added. “The future we desire for Ogoni depends on our willingness to work together as one family.”

According to him, the struggles and sacrifices of the Ogoni people over the years demand that current leaders and citizens uphold unity as a non-negotiable value.

“We have come too far and sacrificed too much to allow internal divisions to derail our vision for a prosperous Ogoni nation,” Nordee noted. “Unity does not mean uniformity. It means harnessing our differences for the good of all.”

He called on Ogoni sons and daughters everywhere to act as ambassadors of peace, stressing that a united Ogoni would strengthen advocacy efforts and attract greater infrastructural and economic development. “The time to act is now. Let every Ogoni person commit to unity in thought, word, and action,” he said. “A peaceful and united Ogoni is the foundation for the future we want to build.” he stated.