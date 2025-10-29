UNICEF, FG Charge Media On Ethics

In recognition of the power of Media to amplify the voices of the vulnerable especially children, media practitioners have been asked to reflect on their ethical obligations as journalists, and explore best practices for reporting on children’s issues.

This task was given during the 2-day workshop for journalists organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in Port Harcourt.

According to chief of the UNICEF Port Harcourt Field Office, Dr Anslem Audu journalists play critical role in shaping public perception and influencing the well-being of children in Nigeria.

He stated that the media has the power to highlight the struggles of children while bringing attention to issues that affect their well-being, noting that journalists’ reports on children, and their stories can have a lasting impact on their lives.

Dr Audu who spoke on “Why Ethical Reporting of Children Matters in Nigeria”, said in a nation or society with diverse ethnicities, religions, and perspectives, the media is the glue that can hold people together or the wedge that can drive them apart.

He maintained that children’s minds are impressionable, and their futures are shaped by how they are represented stressing that ethical reporting means protecting their identity.

“Ethical Reporting means never publishing a child’s name or image in a way that would stigmatize them, expose them to retaliation, or re-traumatize them especially children affected by violence, conflict, or abuse.

It means giving them a voice, not speaking for them”, the UNICEF Chief reiterated.

He enjoined journalists to prioritise children’s perspectives and experiences and foster a culture of ethical reporting that prioritises their well-being.

“Ensure that your reporting does not harm or exploit children. Seek out diverse perspectives, include children’s voices and experiences in your reporting. Report with empathy and accuracy, balance your reporting with sensitivity and fact-based information”, he advised.

In his remarks, an Assistant Director with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Falayi Temitoye, said the workshop brought together journalists, media practitioners, and advocates who play a vital role in shaping public understanding, influencing attitudes, and protecting the most vulnerable members of the society.

He said that the media holds immense power to inform, to inspire, and to hold institutions accountable, stressing that with such power comes a profound responsibility to report with integrity, sensitivity, and respect for human dignity.

“When it comes to stories involving children, responsibility becomes even greater.

Every image, every word, and every frame we publish can have lasting consequences on a child’s life, safety, and future, he insisted.

He further informed that the training is designed to help the participants reflect on their ethical obligations as journalists, explore best practices for reporting on children’s issues, and strengthen understanding of child rights as enshrined in national laws and international conventions. He also hinted that the aim of the training is to build a media culture that protects children’s identities, amplifies their voices responsibly, and upholds the highest ethical standards through open discussions, case studies, and shared experiences.