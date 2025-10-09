NGO Partners Rivers NUJ On Digital Peace Building For Journalists

The Search for Common Ground (SCG) in collaboration with the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Step-Up for Women in Journalism Initiative (SWIJ), has organized a training programme for journalists on “Conflict Sensitive Reporting and Digital Media Peace Building,” in Port Harcourt.

According to the Mass Media and Information Manager of Search for Common Grounds, Sunny Dada, digital peace building is the process of leveraging online platforms to promote peace, resolve conflict and prevent violence.

He enjoined journalists to engage in digital peace building by constantly countering the narratives of conflict actors, describing the act as a community based approach to transforming criminality and violence in the society.

He maintained that since conflict actors are evolving using technology there is need for journalists to harness digital tools to promote peace.

Mr Dada who took journalists through digital tools and how to employ them in peace building, maintained that recognizing online misinformation is essential to avoid spreading falsehood that could fuel conflicts.

Speaking at the opening session, Search for Common Ground (SCG) Mass Media and Information Officer Folashade Seye-Ojo, said the training is part of an EU funded project, implemented by the Search for Common Ground, Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), and the Social Democratic Network (SDN).

She disclosed that the project, which spans 18 months is being currently implemented in 66 communities across three states of the Niger Delta namely; Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.

According to her, key issues being addressed by the project include; oil bunkering, cult violence, sea piracy, militarisation of the Niger Delta region, abuses by security forces against communities, inter communal conflict, and clashes.

She also mentioned that underlying drivers of conflict identified by the.project included; limited economic opportunities, poverty and deprivation, environmental degradation and loss of livelihoods and discriminatory norms that marginalize youths and women.

Underscoring the role of journalism in building peace, she urged journalists to move away from reports that fuel crisis to solution driven and developmental journalism.

She added that in reporting conflict-sensitive issues, journalists must take into consideration, the cultural, religious and behavioral patterns of the actors involved.

On his part, the Publisher of The Atlantic Bell, Mr. Celestine Ogolo, while speaking on “Journalism and Ethics” charged journalists to be conscious of the social responsibility theory, accuracy and objectivity as ethics of the media profession.

The former General Manager of the state-owned Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, observed that ownership structure and influence has contributed to challenges faced by journalists in carrying out their reports.

He stated that journalists must brace up with the challenges of digitization of information, and ensure they report facts in place of breaking news.

“We must take responsibility for our work, correct mistakes promptly and recognise that credibility is the profession’s most valuable asset. As the internet and digital media usage becomes increasingly widespread, it is a matter of strategic necessity for information gatherers and managers to fashion out practical strategies in the engagement of the various interest groups to abide by the code of ethics of the profession”, he reiterated.

Earlier. Chairman of NUJ Rivers State chapter, Paul Bazia, admonished the participants on the need to be positive change agents in society and not influence crises through unfounded reportage. Key topics addressed during the training are, Conflict Sensitive Reporting, Common Ground Media Content for behavioral change, perception, digital peace building and media literacy, and active listening.