Rivers NUJ Chair, Paul Bazia Charges Press Club Students On Conduct

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),Rivers State Council, Comrd Paul Bazia has tasked the Rivers State Union of Secondary Schools Press Club, Global Link Academy Chapter to endeavour to be exemplary in their studies to fulfill their aspirations of becoming journalists in future.

The Chairman stated this when members of the Press Club of the Global Link Academy students paid a courtesy visit to NUJ at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre in Port Harcourt.

Comrd Bazia emphasized that it is only when the students excelled in their studies that their dream of becoming journalists could be achieved.

He urged them to apportion their time appropriately to accommodate academy and other social activities,to ensure that they graduate with flying colours at the end of their studentship.

The Chairman promised that the Council under his watch will give them all necessary support to achieve their goals.

He added that the NUJ has approved the Union’s Facility for the Press Club meetings, henceforth.

Bazia also promised that the State NUJ Executive shall visit their school during our next World Press Freedom Day celebration.

“As a union we promise to support you in all your activities as a Press Club.

It is also our wish that all the schools in Rivers have functional press clubs.

For you to qualify as journalists,you must be exemplary in your studies,”the Chairman said.

He thanked the students for coming and wished them success in their academic pursuits.

Earlier in her speech,the President of the Rivers State Union of Secondary Schools Press Club, Global Link Academy Chapter, Miss Nwachukwu Immaculate, thanked the NUJ Chairman and his EXCO for the warm reception, despite the short notice.

She said their conviction that the Press Club is a subordinate to NUJ necessitated their visit and urged the Union to integrate the Press Club in her schedules. The President equally pleaded that the NUJ responds favourably to their requests outlined in their courtesy visit letter.