Ogoni Position On The Resolution Of The Ogoni Crisis And Resumption Of Oil Production

Prepared By: The Ogoni Dialogue Committee

Preamble

At the invitation of the Federal Government ofNigeria (FGN), Ogoni stakeholders met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday January 21st, 2025. Fifty-three (53) Ogoni leaders were in attendance. This engagement marked a significant step towards addressing the concerns of Ogoni people and the opening of dialogue with the Federal Government of Nigeria about reconciliation and the possibility of resumption of oil operations.

On the same date, a subsequent meeting took place with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, along with the following top government officials: The then Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi. During this meeting, several immediate measures were identified to build confidence in the Ogoni community. A list of projects and confidence- building initiatives were agreed. During the same meeting, a facilitation team made up of three (3) persons from amongst the Ogoni stakeholders invited to the Presidential Villa were appointed to oversee the implementation of immediate confidence-building initiatives, lead the Ogoni mobilisation, engagement and dialogue process which aims to receive the views and opinions of all Ogonis (at home and in the diaspora), collate common views and opinions expressed by the majority as the body of Ogoni demands ahead of the negotiations with the FGN to resolve the Ogoni crises and consider the resumption of oil exploration in the land. These persons are:

Professor. Don Baridam, former Vice Chancellor University of Port Harcourt and Erstwhile Chairman Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (Chairman),

Archbishop Ignatius Kattey Dean Emeritus Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and former Archbishop Province of Niger Delta (Co-Chairman), and

Barrister Tom Jackson Orage two time commissioner Rivers State and former Commissioner national Human Right Commission Rivers State (Secretary),

Subsequently Hon. Joe Poroma former Commissioner of Rivers State was added as the fourth facilitator

As a follow up to the Abuja meeting, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara invited the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC) made up of all Ogoni people who were on the delegation to Mr. President, to Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, January 24, 2025. At this meeting, the governor pledged his support for the Ogoni Engagement and Dialogue process.

Subsequently, the facilitators organised an Ogoni Congress attended by over ten thousand (10,000) Ogoni people at the Peace and Freedom Centre (PFC) in Bori on February 8, 2025. During this congress, a Six (6) point Resolution was adopted in furtherance of the commitment of Ogoni people to the dialogue process. Following this, a comprehensive work plan was developed. This work plan included timeliness for extensive consultations with all communities in Ogoniland, in the four (4) Ogoni Local Government Areas (LGAs), namely khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas and engagement with different Ogoni stakeholder groups.

After extensive consultations and engagements with the Ogoni people a Technical Sub-Committee was set up by the facilitators to collate all proposals, memos, and presentations from the Ogoni Dialogue and Engagement process, and produce a working document that encapsulates the demands of the Ogoni people in readiness for negotiations with the FGN to resolve the Ogoni crises and consider a resumption of oil exploration in the land. The Technical Sub- Committee is made up of seven (7) members with Professor Ben Naanen as Chairman and Dr. Lebatam Barinuame Ndegwe as Secretary. Other members of the committee include Professor Barineme Beke Fakae, former Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Patrick Nwinyokpugi of the Rivers State University (RSU), Comrade Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, former President of MOSOP, Honourable Fred Mbombo Igwe, former Member of the National Assembly representing Eleme/ Tai/ Oyigbo Federal Constituency and Dr. Gabriel Baritulem Pidomson, former Secretary to Government of Rivers State.

1. Introduction

This report serves as a collation of the demands presented by the Ogoni people ahead of the intention of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to resolve the Ogoni crisis and consider the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland. The Ogoni community has endured decades of environmental degradation, political and social injustice, and economic marginalisation due to the activities of oil companies operating in their land. This report captures the expression of the Ogoni People on ensuring the upholding of global standards in the oil industry, the protection of the environment, provide reparation mechanisms for past injustices suffered by the people, and the restoration of human dignity.

It is aimed at addressing the historical injustices suffered by the Ogoni people, ensuring that any future oil operations are conducted in a manner that respects our rights and promotes sustainable development. The Ogoni people are committed to engaging in constructive negotiations that acknowledge their inalienable rights, foster community empowerment, and protect the environment. Our demands are rooted in the principles of justice, equity, and respect for human dignity. By clearly outlining our expectations, we aim to create a framework for dialogue that is both respectful and productive. This report serves as a foundation for future discussions, ensuring that the voices of the Ogoni people are heard and prioritised in any negotiations regarding the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni land.

2. Objectives

The primary objectives of this report are essentially the same as contained in the summary principles of the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR) 1990 document. These principles are as follows:

I. Local Political Autonomy: To secure the establishment of Bori State,

thereby enhancing self-governance and political representation.

ii. Economic Control and Development: To ensure that the Ogoni people have a significant stake in the utilisation and management of local resources in their land including but not limited to crude oil and gas thus guaranteeing long-term and sustainable development of Ogoni.

iii. Community Engagement: To ensure that transparency and accountability guide oil and gas operations in Ogoni, with fair community benefit sharing arrangements and effective participation as key elements.

3. Environmental Protection: To safeguard Ogoniland from further degradation and ensure proper restoration of affected areas.

3. Background

Ogoni is an indigenous group in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region which has a long history of injustice and suffering accentuated by oil exploration and production. Ogoniland has been the site of extensive oil extraction, which has brought significant economic gains to the Nigerian state and multinational oil companies but has left the Ogoni community grappling with the devastating consequences of environmental degradation, visible loss of livelihood, deepening poverty, extensive cultural erosion and severe violations of human rights and sufferings on a large scale

Environmental devastation in Ogoniland is characterised by widespread pollution of land and water bodies, leading to severe health issues among the local population. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) conducted a comprehensive assessment of the environmental situation in Ogoniland and concluded that decades of oil spills and gas flaring has caused catastrophic damage to the ecosystem. The UNEP Ogoni Environment Assessment Report, released in 2011, highlighted the urgent need for remediation and restoration of the affected areas, emphasising that the health and wellbeing of the Ogoni people depend on urgent and significant government action.

The Ogoni people have also faced systemic injustices, including marginalisation from political processes and exclusion from the economic benefits derived from oil resources found in their land. The historical neglect by government and oil companies has fuelled community grievances and social unrest, culminating in the Ogoni crises and the tragic events which led to the death of thousands of people including the Ogoni 13.

As negotiations between the Ogoni people and FGN begin, it is crucial to acknowledge this complex history and the ongoing struggles of the Ogoni people. The position and demands articulated in this document are rooted in a desire for justice, peace, reconciliation, recognition, and a commitment to ensuring that the rights of the Ogoni community are upheld. The community seeks not only reparations for past injustices but also a sustainable framework for the future that prioritises local needs, environmental protection, equitable economic development and a respect for human rights.

4. Key Issues

The key issues contained in the body of Ogoni Demands ahead of the negotiations for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni land are reflective of the spirit and principles of the Ogoni Bill of Rights 1990 document which embodies the majority of demands contained in this report. The Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR) embodies the totality of the Ogoni spirit and provides. a road map for dealing with the key issues that make for the majority demands of the people collated from the Ogoni Dialogue and Engagement Process.

The specific demands from the Ogoni Dialogue and Engagement Process which are presented in the next section of this report are captured under the key Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR) historical components and demand headers shown below:

1. Local Political Autonomy

(a) State Creation

2. Control of a Proportion of Ogoni Economic Resources for Ogoni Development

(a) Unbundling of Oil Mining Lease 11

(b) Exploration Stake and Equity

(c) Community Engagement and Participation

(d) Sustainable Development

3. Ogoni Representation in National Institutions

(a) Appointment to Key Offices in National Institutions

4. The Protection of the Ogoni Environment from further

Degradation

(a) Environmental Justice

(b) Resolution of Legacy Issues from Oil Exploration

(c) Amendment and Non-Application of Existing Legislation

5. Social Justice and Human Rights

(a) National Apology

(b) The Ogoni 13 Issue

(c) Reparation and Compensation

(d) Sacked Ogoni Communities and the Benin Republic Refugee Issue

(e) Legacy Projects

(f) Human Rights Due Diligence

5. Demands

1. LOCAL POLITICAL AUTONOMY

(a) STATE CREATION

DEMAND: The Creation of Bori State

The proposed Bori State will be made up of a minimum of twenty (20) Local Government Areas (LGA) whose names and headquarters are provided in our historical demand. The proposed state is homogeneous and viable. 11 The demand for Bori State by the Ogoni people in Nigeria is over t hirty (30) years old and continues till this day. 2. CONTROL OF A PROPORTION OF OGONI RESOURCES FOR OGONI DEVELOPMENT

(a) UNBUNDLING OF OML 11

DEMAND: Unbundling of OML 11 to Exclude Non-Ogoni Areas

The age long demand for the unbundling of OML 11 to exclude non-Ogoni areas ahead of the resumption of oil exploration is more relevant now than ever before. This should be resolved as soon as possible to prevent conflict between Ogoni and its neighbours in the present OML 11 boundary area and ensure that the Ogoni community retains a degree of control over its lands, resources and the derivable benefits therefrom.

(b) EXPLORATION STAKE AND EQUITY DEMAND: (i) Ogoni Stake in OML 11

The Ogoni Community request to be granted the Right-of-First Refusal for Operatorship of Petroleum Mining Lease of OML 11, otherwise we demand equal equity in the lease. The community requests to hold a minimum of 40% equity in the lease through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with significant Ogoni ownership and minimal international representation.” This stake will be a great financial resource for pursuing the life and money goals of the Ogoni people and will ensure that the community benefits directly from the resources found in their land.

DEMAND: (ii) Memorandum of Understanding

The community proposes the entering into a General Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) between the FGN/NNPCL, the operating company and the Ogoni community to guarantee all agreed benefits and provide a framework for cooperation.

(c ) COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND PARTICIPATION DEMAND: (i) Citing of Company Operational Headquarters

The headquarters, main operational base, policy and decision-making hub of the licensee should be based in Ogoni to ensure that the operating company is close to its area of operation vi

DEMAND: (ii) Employment Quotas for Ogoni People

It is the demand that not less than 40% of senior managerial, 40% of senior non- managerial and 60% of all junior staff positions should be reserved for Ogoni people including the Heads of Human Resources and Procurement.vii

DEMAND: (iii) Contracts and Procurement for the Ogoni People

Not less than 70% in total value of contracts and procurement should be reserved and awarded to companies that are wholly- or partially Ogoni-owned.” This is vital for economic empowerment and local capacity building in Ogoni.

DEMAND: (iv) Clarification Regarding Payments purportedly made by FGN for oil-related issues

There is a demand in Ogoni for the FGN to clarify if a purported payment of $300m was ever made in respect for any OML 11 related issues. Answers are sought regarding if this payment was made, to whom and for what purpose. Resolution of this issue will enshrine accountability in any subsequent release of funds between the FGN and the community regarding oil production and any other matters, and also build trust between the community and the government.

(d) SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

DEMAND: (i) Gas Development and Utilisation Plan for the OML11 area.

The Federal Government should provide a plan for the development and utilisation of the extensive associated gas (put at more than 1500 million standard cubic feet (mscf) and non-associated gas in the OML 11 boundary area. This plan should prioritise local needs and be based on sustainable practices.

The existing gas-related infrastructure in the eastern Niger Delta is The Nigeria Eastern Domestic and The Eastern Export Systems made up of gas supply trunk lines from Oyigbo, Alakiri and Okoloma transporting wet gas to existing power plants operated by SPDC & a GTS gathered gas via the Cawthorne channel (from Obiafu, Obite, Belema and Soku gas fields transported to the NLNG for Export.

DEMAND: (ii) Development of Gas Infrastructure

Demand for the immediate development of gas infrastructure in the OML 11 boundary area and the granting of licenses for gas -based industries such as fertiliser, methanol, CNG & Petrochemical plants, including gas processing/ transportation licensing for midstream and downstream gas operations.

DEMAND: (iii) Incentivisation of anchor investors to attract investments for gas- led industrialisation in the OML 11 boundary area

The FGN should incentivise anchor investors with interest in developing the gas resources in the OML 11 lease area.” This will be vital for attracting the necessary investments to jumpstart a gas-led industrialisation agenda that benefits the Ogoni community. This will also support the development of petrochemical industries in the primary production of polypropylene and polyethylene which are primary products useful in stimulating secondary industrial growth. xiii

DEMAND: (iv) Construction and Operationalisation of Power Plants

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) should build power plants to utilise the vast quantities of associated and non-associated gas for the supply of uninterrupted power to the area. This is in line with the FGN Gas Master Plan which aims to support a five-fold increase in power generation via the deployment of natural gas as the dominant fuel in the sector.xiv

APPOINTMENT TO KEY OFFICES IN NATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

DEMAND: Appointment of Ogoni people to decision-making positions in Nigerian Institutions

Ogoni calls for appointments of its sons and daughters to decision-making positions in national institutions, including but not limited to the NNPC, NDDC, NIMASA, NPA, NUPRC, and the Federal Civil Service. This will ensure Ogoni representation at all levels of governance in Nigeria.

4. PROTECTION OF THE OGONI ENVIRONMENT FROM FURTHER DEGREDATION

(a) ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

DEMAND: Full Implementation of the UNEP OEA 2011 Rep zort:

The Ogoni people demand a full implementation of the United Nations Environment Program Ogoni Environmental Assessment (UNEP OEA) Report of 2011. This includes the strengthening of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) from a project to a full-fledged parastatal of the FGN.

The UNEP-OEA 2011 provides a timeline of between 25-30 years for the complete remediation of Ogoniland, marked improvement in the livelihood of the people and an improvement of government’s functioning including amending some existing legislation to prevent reoccurring and further pollution in Ogoni land.xv

(b) RESOLUTION OF LEGACY ISSUES OF OIL EXPLORATION

DEMAND: (i) Disclosure and Sharing of Oil Exploration-Related Information

The FGN should make full disclosure to-, and share information with the community (Ogoni) regarding, but not limited to the following in the face of the completion of the purported sale of Shell Petroleum Development Committee’s SPDC stake in the NNPC/SPDC JV to Renaissance Africa Energy Company: Ongoing remediation/restoration efforts in OML 11 area; Service provision & personnel contracts; Infrastructure and pipeline audit reports, pipeline decommissioning plans and reports, pipeline replacement plans and reports etc.

Though current Nigeria law(s) provide that assets/liabilities to the new transferee are deemed to be attached to the transferee, there is no place for disclosure &/or sharing of the transfer details with the host community creating a potential for conflict.5™

DEMAND: (ii) Geological Data Sharing:

The latest geological and seismic surveys of the OML 11 boundary area, including the exact extent of oil’ and gas deposits should be shared with the community. It is also important that oil infrastructure be renamed to reflect the exact communities where they are located, as the present situation is responsible for marked inter-communal conflict in Ogoni land and with its neighbours. This will help in deciding host community relevance vis-a-vis oil production and entitlements /benefits.

AMENDMENT AND NON-APPLICATION OF EXISTING LEGISLATION

DEMAND: (i) Amendment, Revision and/or Non-Application of Sections 257 (1) and (2) of the Nigeria Petroleum Industry Act PIA (2021)

As it is today, Sections 257 (1) and (2) of the PIA 2021 posits that host communities will lose their entitlement(s) to the cost of repairs incurred for any damage not caused by technical or natural causes that result in damage to facilities & disrupts production.

As the Nigerian state is responsible for security including the rights to bear and utilise any means to secure valuable national assets by any legal means, it would amount to an in appropriate blame of the community and an unfair loss of its entitlement if this section of the PIA 2021 is not amended ahead of oil exploration resumption in Ogoni.

DEMAND: (ii) Amendment, Revision and/or Non-Application of Section 242 of the Nigeria Petroleum Industry Act PIA (2021)

Section 242 (1) of the PIA 2021 is at variance with Section 242 (2) which deals with the establishment of the Board of the Host Community Development Trust. The law provides for the settlor (licensee) to set up the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), determine its membership and set the criteria for appointment.” This has the potential to lead to a situation where people chosen may not be the authentic voices of the people with unimaginable consequences.

DEMAND: (iii) Amendment, Revision and/or Non-Application of Section 103 (4) of the PIA (2021)

The amendment and revision of Section 103(4) of the PIA (2021) is important as the law today does not provide a role for the community in the determination of the extent of repairs of negative environmental impact from oil exploration, and if the repairs were properly carried out. This may lead to elevated risks of pollution, the kind of which led to the Ogoni crisis.

DEMAND: (iv) Amendment, Revision and/or Non-Application of Part VII Section F of EGASPIN (2018)

Part VIII Section F of Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria EGASPIN (2018) provides inadequate remediation intervention and target values as standards for environmental safety in Nigeria. xx This section needs to be amended, revised or not applied in the OML 11 lease as pollution has been found in Ogoni to be far deeper than the values in EGASPIN (2018) in some cases.

DEMAND: (v) Amend Security-related sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to include roles for the community

Security-related sections in the PIA do not include roles for the community in the provision of security of oil facilities. The Act should be amended to provide a role for the community as the first line of security, as a credible source of local intelligence, and in the prompt identification of local threats before they occur. 10(a) NATIONAL APOLOGY DEMAND: Public Apology

The FGN should publicly apologise for all the injustices done to the Ogoni people. This has been recommended severally to the FGN and there are global examples of where this has been done successfully. In 2008, the Prime Minister of Australia Peter Rudd formally offered an apology to the Australian Aborigines for the Stolen Generations in the Australian parliament.

(b) The OGONI 13 Issue

EMAND: Closure, Redress and Commemoration of the Ogoni 13

The Ogoni people demand closure of the issues surrounding the Ogoni 13 leading to genuine reconciliation and healing. Their preference for the utilisation of mechanisms such as a judicial review of the 1995 judgment and processes leading to it, the release of the bodies still held, and a comprehensive review of the roles and actions of security agents in the Ogoni crises.

It is also demanded that the commemoration and memorialisation of the Ogoni Four and the Ogoni Nine through public acknowledgment and memorials is essential to the healing process in the community. The Oputa Panel Recommendations on the issue and support for its implementation have been demanded as offering a great potential for healing and reconciliation.’

(c) Reparation And Compensation

DEMAND: Compensation

There is absolute need for reparations to be made and financial compensation paid out for individuals and communities who suffered human rights violations as a result of oil exploration in Ogoni land.

Financial compensation, the provision of adequate housing, the provision of adequate psychological/counselling services etc. are globally acknowledged ways of dealing with human rights and social justice issues such as that in Ogoni land. In South Africa, The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) which was established in 1995 to uncover the truth about human rights violations during apartheid and promote reconciliation and forgiveness recommended reparation payments to individuals and communities that suffered gross human rights violations. Over a billion Rand was devoted for these payments.

Also, the Peruvian Comprehensive Reparations Plan of2005 involved a range of actions that addressed health, education and economic needs of victims of human rights violations in that country. Reparations for environmental harm were also made following the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989 where a sum of over $4.3 billion was made out as payments for compensation and other related issues. The 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill cost B.P $20 billion in compensation payments to ^ victims and institutions.

(d) SACKED OGONI COMMUNITIES AND THE BENIN REPUBLIC REFUGEE ISSUE.

DEMAND: Address the Ogoni Benin Republic Refugee Question and the sacked community’s issue

It is crucial to comprehensively address the Ogoni Benin Republic Refugee question and the sacked communities’ issue by the mechanism of Repatriation, Resettlement and Rehabilitation (3R’s) of the affected individuals and communities.

There is absolute need for reparations to be made, and financial compensation paid out to individuals and communities who suffered human rights violations as a result of oil exploration in Ogoni land. Financial compensation, the provision of adequate housing, the provision of adequate psychological/counselling services etc. are globally acknowledged means of dealing with human rights and social justice issues such as that in Ogoni land.

(e) Outstanding Confidence building measures

DEMAND: Immediate implementation of the confidence building measures

(a) Federal University of Environment and Technology, Saakpenwa.

Although the bill establishing the university into law has been signed for which we thank the president sincerely, implementation steps are pending. We request: immediate release of take-off funds, constitution of the governing council and administrative structure, appointment of a qualified Ogoni indigene as the pioneer vice chancellor.

(b) Completion of the Eleme junction to onne section of the East-West Road.

We appreciate the progress made so far, which is largely due to the NSA’s direct intervention. This is indeed laudable . however, we urge the President to issue a clear directive to the minister of works to lift the current restrictions he has imposed on the job, and allow the current contractor whose quality of work is commendable, to proceed immediately with the second lane and speedily complete the entire project.

(c) Employment of Youths in NNPC and Affiliates. The proposed employment of 40 Ogoni sons and daughters in NNPC and its affiliates remain pending. We appeal for its swift execution.

(d) Implementation of budgeted infrastructure projects. Certain projects identified for Ogoniland have been included in the 2025 National budget. We urge prompt and community-driven execution by assigning responsibility for the implementation and oversight to members of the delegation from each of the 4 Ogoni LGAs.

(e) Establishment of Industrial Park in each of the (4) LGAs The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has expressed readiness to commence construction of an industrial park in Ogoni land, subject to the donation of 35 hectares of surveyed land with a certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

The Ogoni people have identified suitable land. We request federal government to issue a directive to the Rivers State Government to facilitate the survey and issuance of a C of O without delay.

(f) Human Rights Due Diligence

DEMAND: Demand Human Rights Due Diligence on the part of the operator of OML 11

It is incumbent upon the operator of OML11 to carry-out human rights due diligence (Human Rights Due Diligence HRDD processes) at specific points during the duration of its operatorship of OML 11. This is to ensure the operators take steps to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for how they will address the adverse impacts of their activities on human rights in the course of operating the lease.

6. Conclusion

In conclusion, the demands outlined in this report reflect the need for the Ogoni people to be recognised as key stakeholders in the management of their natural resources. We believe that addressing these demands is not just a matter of negotiation, but a moral imperative that acknowledges the historical injustices suffered by the Ogoni community. The call by the Ogoni people for local political autonomy, economic control, and environmental justice is rooted in a profound desire for dignity, respect, and the right to determine their future.

As negotiations progress, we urge all parties involved to approach the discussions with an open mind and a genuine commitment to finding mutually beneficial solutions. The Ogoni community is prepared to engage in constructive dialogue and to collaborate with the government and oil companies to create a sustainable framework that protects the environment and promotes social and economic justice and development.

We envision a future where Ogoni people can benefit from the resources in their land, where their voices will be heard, and their rights are respected. By addressing these demands, we can pave the way for reconciliation and a healing process that not only rectifies past wrongs, but also builds the foundation for an equitable and sustainable future for all. Together, let us strive for justice, healing, and progress in Ogoniland.

This report represents the unified voice of the Ogoni people following extensive consultations and engagements. We appreciate Mr. President’s commitment to resolving the Ogoni crisis and commend the NSA’s pivotal role in overseeing this process. We believe the successful implementation of the outlined demands will mark a new beginning anchored in justice, equity, and inclusive development not only for Ogoni, but for the broader Niger Delta region and the Nigerian Federation. We are ready to continue engaging constructively with the Federal Government and other stakeholders towards the realisation of these shared goals

Signed on behalf of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee