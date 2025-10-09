Yamaabana Extols King Baridam’s Courage, Integrity, And Global Leadership Excellence

President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana, has led youths of Ogoniland and the Niger Delta in celebrating the birthday of His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, Gbenemene and Kasimene VIII of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom.

In a goodwill message personally signed, Yamaabana described King Baridam as a monarch whose reign has become a global symbol of courage, integrity, and transformational leadership.

He noted that under the revered ruler, the dignity of traditional leadership in Africa has continued to rise, with his voice inspiring hope, justice, and peace across borders.

“King Baridam is more than a traditional ruler; he is a bridge-builder, a fearless defender of justice, and a moral compass whose influence transcends generations,” Yamaabana stated.

Yamaabana said the monarch’s impact is not confined to Ogoniland but extends across the Niger Delta and the African continent.

According to him, King Baridam has consistently used his platform to advocate for peace, sustainable development, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

“His Majesty has shown that traditional leadership is not about titles but about service,” Yamaabana said.

“He has redefined kingship in Africa by combining wisdom with compassion, and courage with humility.

At a time when society is yearning for principled leadership, King Baridam stands tall as a beacon of hope.”

Yamaabana further praised the monarch for his role as Secretary of the Supreme Council Forum of Africa Traditional Authorities (FATA), describing him as “a voice that commands respect in both traditional and international circles.”

“When King Baridam speaks, he does so with clarity, fairness, and truth.

His voice is one that unites rather than divides, heals rather than wounds, and builds bridges where others see walls. That is why we, the Ogoni youths, are proud to call him our king and our mentor,” Yamaabana added.

The youth leader also emphasized that the monarch’s reign has helped to uplift the dignity of Ogoni people, projecting them as a proud and resilient nation within Nigeria and Africa.

“Through his reign, Ogoni has been placed on the global map for the right reasons — for resilience, wisdom, and commitment to peace.

King Baridam is not just a custodian of culture; he is a custodian of values that humanity needs to thrive,” Yamaabana said. He prayed for divine health, wisdom, and long life for the monarch, adding that King Baridam’s reign continues to bring honor not only to the Bangha Kingdom and the Ogoni Nation but also to the African continent as a whole.