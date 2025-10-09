Rivers NUJ Felicitates Reverend Canon Jerry Needem On 30th Anniversary

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Rivers State Council extends Heartfelt Congratulations to the Publisher of the National Network newspaper Reverend Canon Jerry Needam and his dear Wife on their 30th Wedding Anniversary.

NUJ is Celebrating a union that embodies enduring Love and Inspiration., a remarkable milestone that shines as a beacon of hope and inspiration to all.

We celebrate their enduring love, commitment, and partnership that has stood strong through the years, as their union remains a shining example of grace, resilience, and togetherness.

Congratulations to Reverend Canon Needam and Deaconess Promise Needam on this milestone! We wish you many more years of health, joy, and blessings in your journey together.

The Union prays for continued divine grace and blessings upon Canon Needam and his wife, Deaconess Promise Needam, wishing them a longer life, good health, and an ever-deepening love.

We celebrate and congratulate you and your wife on 30 years of God’s faithfulness and grace.

Happy anniversary to the most wonderful couple! May your love continue to grow stronger each year”

E-signed

Paul Bazia -Nsaneh, Chairman NUJ Rivers State Council

Ijeoma Tubosia Ph.D, Secretary NUJ Rivers State Council