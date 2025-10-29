Ikwerres In Disapora Bring Free Medical Care Home

Ogbakor Ikwerre USA/Canada (OIUSA/Canada) has described the medical mission as a way of giving back to the society.

The President Ogbakor Ikwerre USA/Canada, Dr Patrick Anya Woke oke said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt.

He said the exercise is aimed at not only improving the quality of lives of his people but ensuring quality health care for them.

OIUSA/Canada President who described the just concluded free medical missions to Ikwerre Local Government Areas of Rivers state as a big success following the numbers of patience who benefitted from the outreach, hinted that a number of patients received free medical treatments, surgeries and consultations.

He listed areas the people have benefited to include eyes surgeris, cancer screening, diabetes treatment and others, adding that the organization will not only sustain the program but expand it when the need arises

He also commended the various communities, individuals and others for their various support towards making the mission a success.

On his part, the Financial Secretary OIUSA/Canada, Eze Charles Wopara said the group will continue to prioritize the health of it’s people.

He said the mission this time around was not only a success but has reduced poverty as well as improved the health of the people, and thanked those who contributed towards the success of the medical mission.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical representative of Medical Visions for Peace (MPV), Dr Godwin Iche, has lauded OIUSA/Canada for the 2025 medical outreach which according to him benefited alot of people who reside in the state.

He disclosed that the medical team saw over 1000 patients per day with different medical and surgical conditions and recommended that OIUSA/Canada seek collaboration with Rivers State Government inorder to have a more robust medical outreach while making it an annual programme. The PRO of Ikwerre Doctors Forum further commended the President of Medical Visions for Peace, Dr. Ogu Emejuru, for his yearly medical missions to various parts of Nigeria as well as his efforts in catering for the health care of the Ikwerre community in Rivers State.