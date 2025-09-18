MOSOP-USA, Chicago Chapter Doles Out N2.7M For Scholarship

Poised to foster a brighter, more sustainable future for the Ogoni communities, MOSOP-USA, Chicago Chapter has launched its 2025 scholarship program with a grant of N2.7m.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the organisation’s General Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Lady Barisuka Kaka and Mr Barinua Nwiyor respectively.

It hinted that the scholarship program which is specifically designed to uplift and empower students and vocational trades in Ogoni land, is a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring support for learning and vocational training of Ogoni youths.

It further disclosed that the scholarship program also sought to alleviate the financial burdens faced by low-income families enabling them to afford essential educational resources for their children.

“The scholarship fund will not only support traditional schooling but also encourage youths to engage in various trades equipping them with valuable skills for their future careers.

Each year MOSOP-USA Chicago Chapter plays a pivotal role in enhancing educational opportunities for Ogoni students.

The Scholarship funds are allocated to help cover registration fees for important examinations such as JAMB, WAEC and NECO vital for students academic journeys”- the statement read in parts.

According to the statement, the organisation supports the professional skills acquisition programs, providing a pathway for students of such programs to gain practical skills that are essential in today’s job market and career fields.

“It is noteworthy that in its commitment to improving the overall health conditions in the Ogoni communities, MOSOP-USA Chicago Chapter also donates essential healthcare equipment such as blood pressure kits to hospitals and Community Health Care Centers in Ogoni.

This initiative not only addresses immediate healthcare needs but also ensures that community members have access to quality medical care.

Collectively these efforts are aimed at fostering a brighter more sustainable future for the Ogoni communities empowering its youths and enhancing the quality of life for its people”, the statement reiterated.

Meanwhile the Coordinator of the programme, Sir Eddy Kaka, had during the launching of 2025 grant year at Chicago Illinois, USA, urged members of MOSOP-USA Chicago Chapter to whom the funds were doled out to utilize the funds judiciously in their various communities in Ogoni.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the resources were directed toward initiatives that will have a lasting impact in their towns and villages across Ogoni. “By so doing the funds will foster educational advancement and economic development within the communities”, he maintained.