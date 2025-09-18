Rivers Sole Administrator Inaugurates Pensions Board

In a decisive move to tackle longstanding issues in the state’s pension system, the Administrator of Rivers State, His Excellency Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has inaugurated the newly constituted Rivers State Pensions Board with a mandate to restore accountability, transparency, and efficiency.

During the inauguration ceremony held on Friday at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, the Administrator declared his administration’s unwavering determination to end the prolonged suffering of retirees, many of whom have faced years of delayed payments and frustrating administrative bottlenecks.

“Today’s event is not just ceremonial; it is a reaffirmation of our government’s commitment to ensuring that those who have labored faithfully in the service of our dear state are treated with the dignity, respect, and care they truly deserve,” the Administrator stated.

He lamented the neglect faced by pensioners, whom he described as the dedicated men and women who “gave their best years to building Rivers State.” Vice Admiral Ibas made it clear that the inauguration of the board must serve as a definitive turning point, marking an end to the era of hardship for retirees.

In a firm charge to the new board members, the Administrator set a high bar for performance, stating, “The board must be a model of good governance. Excuses will not be entertained.

Our pensioners have waited long enough, expectations are high, and the time to deliver is now.”

He revealed that the ongoing state-wide re-verification exercise has already exposed significant lapses in the previous system.

The new board, he explained, was carefully selected to restore confidence, ensure the prompt processing and payment of entitlements, and fundamentally safeguard the welfare of all retirees.

The Administrator pledged the full backing of his government, promising to provide the board with the necessary resources, policy support, and institutional reforms required to succeed.

He urged members to embrace technology, uphold the highest standards of transparency, and, most importantly, discharge their duties with integrity and compassion.

“Behind every file, every name, every number is a human being who once served our state with loyalty and who now looks up to us for support,” Vice Admiral Ibas emphasised, reminding the board of the human impact of their work.

Concluding with a direct message of assurance to the state’s pensioners, the Administrator said: “You will not be forgotten, your years of service were not in vain, and your entitlements will not be denied.” The inauguration of the Pensions Board represents a critical step in the administration’s broader agenda to instill good governance, stabilize state institutions, and address key welfare issues in Rivers State.